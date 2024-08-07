New Versasec-Microsoft FIDO2 Enterprise Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Versasec and Microsoft's longstanding partnership has culminated in a collaborative solution that enables enterprises to leverage the powerful capabilities of FIDO2 device-bound passkeys, along with the added benefits of comprehensive life-cycle management, centralized control, and auditability.Versasec's vSEC:CMS version 6.11.2 is available now from the Versasec website:"Now that Entra ID supports our partners, including Versasec, in provisioning FIDO2 Security Keys via API, we can assist enterprise customers in rolling out one of the most phishing-resistant MFA methods on a wide scale, thus protecting their environments faster and more effectively," said Natee Pretikul, Principal Product Management Lead at Microsoft Security.“This is the integration that I, my team, partners, and our customers have been waiting for,” said Joakim Thorén, Founder and CEO of Versasec.“Finally complete enterprise orchestration of hardware-bound passkeys is available with Microsoft Entra ID and vSEC:CMS.”Versasec offers administrators and users a streamlined experience with centralized FIDO2 lifecycle management. Administrators can enroll hardware device-bound passkeys in Microsoft Entra ID using batch, automation, assisted, or self-service. This allows enterprises to be in control, save time, reduce confusion, and eliminate tickets from users struggling with complex self-enrollment. Additionally, it increases organizations' security posture by protecting processes from attacks and tracing all actions in the FIDO2 security keys lifecycle.

