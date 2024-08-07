Pure Storage Announces Date And Conference Call Information For Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG ), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage and services, today announced it will host a call on Wednesday, August 28 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025 ended August 4, 2024. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call Details

Additionally, Pure Storage is scheduled to participate at the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Time: 12:25 p.m. PT / 3:25 p.m. ET

Chairman and CEO Charles Giancarlo and Chief Financial Officer Kevan Krysler

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at purestorage.

