(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of BrightSpring health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG). Investors who purchased BrightSpring securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/BTSG .
Investigation Details
On or around January 25, 2024, BrightSpring conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 53,333,334 shares of common stock priced at $13.00 per share. Then, on August 2, 2024, BrightSpring issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, BrightSpring reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10, missing consensus estimates by $0.03 per share. On this news, BrightSpring's stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 8.75%, to close at $11.16 per share on August 2, 2024.
What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased BrightSpring securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | ...
MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108529277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.