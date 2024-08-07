Cvrx, Inc. (CVRX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors To Seek Compensation For Alleged Wrongdoings
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CVRx, Inc. ("CVRx" or"the Company") (NASDAQ: CVRX). Investors who purchased CVRx securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CVRX .
Investigation Details
On July 10, 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issued proposed payment rates for outpatient and Ambulatory Surgical Center (“ASC”) services. Piper Sandler issued a note indicating that under the CMS rules, reimbursement for CVRx's heart failure device would fall by 38.1% for ASC services and by 32.9% for hospital outpatient services. Based on this news, shares of CVRx dropped over 38.5% on the same day.
What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased CVRx securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.
