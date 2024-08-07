Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors To Seek Compensation For Alleged Wrongdoings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or“the Company”) (NYSE: STLA). Investors who purchased Stellantis securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/STLA .



Investigation Details

On July 25, 2024, Stellantis issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first half of 2024. The Company reported a steep drop in earnings that fell below forecasts, citing weak margins and high inventory at its U.S. operations. In addition, Stellantis's Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares indicated that the Company was ready to dispose of underperforming brands in its portfolio, while Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight disclosed the need to take“decisive actions to address operational challenges” in North America, including reducing production and prices for the Company's vehicles. On this news, Stellantis's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 25, 2024.

