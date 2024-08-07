LENZ Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: LENZ or“LENZ” or the“Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first aceclidine-based eye to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced it will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its second quarter 2024 results and provide a business update.



The live webcast can be accessed here and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at in the Investors & section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. LENZ's product candidate, LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drops containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY trials as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for“all eyes, all day.” LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com .

