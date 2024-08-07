Mediaalpha To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity 44Th Annual Growth Conference
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, August 13th at 3:30pm ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.
