Mediaalpha To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity 44Th Annual Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth in Boston, MA on Tuesday, August 13th at 3:30pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.

Contacts

Investors

Denise Garcia

Hayflower Partners

...