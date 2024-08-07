Armada Hoffler Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAAP Net Income of $0.4 million Normalized FFO of $0.34 Per Diluted Share Office Same Store NOI Growth of 9.0% (GAAP) and 7.7% (Cash);

Positive Office Renewal Spreads of 24.3% (GAAP) and 4.4% (Cash)

Office Occupancy Increased to 94.3% Positive Renewal Spreads on Retail Leases of 5.8% (GAAP) and 2.9% (Cash) Positive Tradeouts on Multifamily Renewals of 4.3% Maintained 2024 Full-Year Normalized FFO Guidance Range of $1.21 to $1.27 Per Diluted Share VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provided an update on current events and earnings guidance. Second Quarter and Recent Highlights: Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders of $0.4 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("FFO") of $22.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("Normalized FFO") of $30.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $28.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Maintained the Company's previous guidance range for 2024 full-year Normalized FFO of $1.21 to $1.27 per diluted share. As of June 30, 2024, weighted average stabilized portfolio occupancy was 94.9%. Retail occupancy was 95.4%, office occupancy was 94.3%, and multifamily occupancy was 94.9%.

Positive spreads on renewals across all segments:



Retail 5.8% (GAAP) and 2.9% (Cash)



Office 24.3% (GAAP) and 4.4% (Cash) Multifamily 4.3% (GAAP and Cash) "This quarter's results, including our 94.9% portfolio wide occupancy, underscore our commitment to delivering superior value and achieving long-term growth, reinforcing the strength and resilience of our portfolio," said Louis Haddad, Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on managing high-quality real estate assets and strategic investments have proven to be a cornerstone of our success." Executed 23 lease renewals and 9 new leases during the second quarter for an aggregate of 248,714 of net rentable square feet. Same Store NOI increased 0.6% on a GAAP basis and 1.8% on a cash basis compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Third-party construction backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $302.9 million and construction gross profit for the second quarter was $4.3 million. During the second quarter of 2024, unrealized losses on non-designated interest rate derivatives that negatively affected FFO were $2.0 million. As of June 30, 2024, the value of the Company's entire interest rate derivative portfolio, net of unrealized losses, was $32.5 million. These losses are excluded from normalized FFO. In July, realized $25.8 million in cash upon full redemption of the Solis City Park II preferred equity investment. Financial Results Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the second quarter decreased to $0.4 million compared to $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The period-over-period change was primarily due to acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs and impairment of real estate assets related to an undeveloped land parcel in predevelopment located in Charlotte, North Carolina as well as higher interest expense, partially offset by an increase in portfolio NOI and general contracting gross profit and positive income tax benefits recognized during the quarter. FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the second quarter was $22.4 million compared to $31.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The period-over-period increase in FFO and Normalized FFO was due to acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs and impairment of real estate assets related to an undeveloped land parcel in predevelopment located in Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as higher interest expense, partially offset by an increase in portfolio NOI, interest income, and general contracting gross profit, as well as positive income tax benefits recognized during the quarter. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the second quarter increased to $30.2 million compared to $28.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The period-over-period increase in Normalized FFO was due to increases in portfolio NOI, interest income, and general contracting gross profit as well as positive income tax benefits recognized during the quarter, partially offset by higher interest expense. Operating Performance At the end of the second quarter, the Company's retail, office, and multifamily stabilized operating property portfolios were 95.4%, 94.3%, and 94.9% occupied, respectively. Total construction contract backlog was $302.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Interest income from real estate financing investments was $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Balance Sheet and Financing Activity As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $1,422.5 million of total debt outstanding, including $187.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Total debt outstanding excludes GAAP adjustments and deferred financing costs. Approximately 84% of the Company's debt had fixed interest rates or was subject to interest rate swaps as of June 30, 2024. The Company's debt was 89% fixed or economically hedged as of June 30, 2024 after considering interest rate caps. During the second quarter and subsequent to quarter end, the Company issued 815,679 shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program for total gross proceeds of approximately $9.0 million at an average gross price per share of $11.04. Outlook The Company maintained its 2024 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range at the Company's previous guidance range of $1.21 to $1.27 per diluted share. The following table updates the Company's assumptions underpinning its full-year guidance. The Company's executive management will provide further details regarding its 2024 earnings guidance during today's webcast and conference call.

Full-year 2024 Guidance [1][2] Expected Ranges Portfolio NOI $166.6M $171.0M Construction Segment Gross Profit $12.8M $14.3M G&A Expenses $18.8M $18.2M Interest Income $17.3M $17.9M Adjusted Interest Expense[3] $59.4M $58.8M Normalized FFO per diluted share $1.21 $1.27

[1] Ranges exclude certain items per the Company 's Normalized FFO definition: Normalized FFO excludes certain items, including debt extinguishment losses and prepayment penalties, impairment and accelerated amortization of intangible assets and liabilities, property acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs, mark-to-market adjustments for interest rate derivatives not designated as cash flow hedges, amortization of payments made to purchase interest rate caps and swaps designated as cash flow hedges, provision for unrealized non-cash credit losses, amortization of right-of-use assets attributable to finance leases, severance related costs, and other non-comparable items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The Company does not provide a reconciliation for its guidance range of Normalized FFO per diluted share to net income per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income per diluted share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for its guidance range of Normalized FFO per diluted share would imply a degree of precision for its forward-looking net income per diluted share that could be misleading to investors.

[2] Includes the following assumptions:



Does not take into account any potential capital market activity in FY24 Initial delivery of the T. Rowe Price Global HQ and Allied | Harbor Point in the third quarter of 2024

[3] Includes the interest expense on finance leases and interest receipts of non-designated derivatives.

Supplemental Financial Information

Further details regarding operating results, properties, and leasing statistics can be found in the Company's supplemental financial package available on the Investors page at ArmadaHoffler.com.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and discuss recent events. The recorded webcast will be available through the Investors page of the Company's website, To participate in the call, please dial (+1) 800 549 8228 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646 564 2877 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 79550. A replay of the conference call will be available through Saturday, September 7, 2024 by dialing (+1) 888 660 6264 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646 517 3975 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 79550#.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements may include comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company's operating property portfolio, the Company's development pipeline, the Company's real estate financing program, the Company's construction and development business, including backlog and timing of deliveries and estimated costs, financing activities, as well as acquisitions, dispositions, and the Company's financial outlook, guidance, and expectations. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods which may be incorrect or imprecise, and the Company may not be able to realize any forward-looking statement. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading“Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance. FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or service indebtedness. Also, FFO should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP.

Management also believes that the computation of FFO in accordance with Nareit's definition includes certain items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company's operating property portfolio and affect the comparability of the Company's period-over-period performance. Accordingly, management believes that Normalized FFO is a more useful performance measure that excludes certain items, including but not limited to, debt extinguishment losses and prepayment penalties, impairment and accelerated amortization of intangible assets and liabilities, property acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs, mark-to-market adjustments for interest rate derivatives not designated as cash flow hedges, amortization of payments made to purchase interest rate caps and swaps designated as cash flow hedges, provision for unrealized non-cash credit losses, amortization of right-of-use assets attributable to finance leases, severance related costs, and other non-comparable items. Other equity REITs may not calculate Normalized FFO in the same manner as we do, and, accordingly, our Normalized FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Normalized FFO.

NOI is the measure used by the Company's chief operating decision-maker to assess segment performance. The Company calculates NOI as segment revenues less segment expenses. Segment revenues include rental revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, termination fees, and other revenue) for our property segments, general contracting and real estate services revenues for our general contracting and real estate services segment, and interest income for our real estate financing segment. Segment expenses include rental expenses and real estate taxes for our property segments, general contracting and real estate services expenses for our general contracting and real estate services segment, and interest expense for our real estate financing segment. Segment NOI for the general contracting and real estate services and real estate financing segments is also referred to as segment gross profit. NOI is not a measure of operating income or cash flows from operating activities as measured in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. As a result, NOI should not be considered an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Not all companies calculate NOI in the same manner. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure to net income because it assists both investors and management in understanding the core operations of the Company's real estate and construction businesses. To calculate NOI on a cash basis, we adjust NOI to exclude the net effects of straight line rent and the amortization of lease incentives and above/below market rents.

For reference, as an aid in understanding the Company's computation of NOI, NOI Cash Basis, FFO and Normalized FFO, a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to NOI, NOI Cash Basis, FFO, and Normalized FFO has been included further in this release.





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Real estate investments: Income producing property $ 2,186,764 $ 2,093,032 Held for development 10,483 11,978 Construction in progress 46,642 102,277 2,243,889 2,207,287 Accumulated depreciation (425,166 ) (393,169 ) Net real estate investments 1,818,723 1,814,118 Cash and cash equivalents 20,306 27,920 Restricted cash 1,391 2,246 Accounts receivable, net 44,170 45,529 Notes receivable, net 124,178 94,172 Construction receivables, including retentions, net 106,010 126,443 Construction contract costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 542 104 Equity method investments 152,615 142,031 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,954 23,085 Finance lease right-of-use assets 89,776 90,565 Acquired lease intangible assets 101,418 109,137 Other assets 87,903 87,548 Total Assets $ 2,569,986 $ 2,562,898 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Indebtedness, net $ 1,419,229 $ 1,396,965 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 39,543 31,041 Construction payables, including retentions 125,226 128,290 Billings in excess of construction contract costs and estimated earnings 19,418 21,414 Operating lease liabilities 31,442 31,528 Finance lease liabilities 92,258 91,869 Other liabilities 53,464 56,613 Total Liabilities 1,780,580 1,757,720 Total Equity 789,406 805,178 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,569,986 $ 2,562,898





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenues Rental revenues $ 63,265 $ 59,951 $ 125,146 $ 116,169 General contracting and real estate services revenues 116,839 102,574 243,814 186,812 Interest income 4,632 3,414 9,258 7,133 Total revenues 184,736 165,939 378,218 310,114 Expenses Rental expenses 15,087 13,676 29,692 26,636 Real estate taxes 5,886 5,631 11,811 11,043 General contracting and real estate services expenses 112,500 99,071 235,398 180,241 Depreciation and amortization 20,789 19,878 41,224 38,346 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 394 347 789 624 General and administrative expenses 4,503 4,052 10,377 9,500 Acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs 5,528 18 5,528 18 Impairment charges 1,494 - 1,494 102 Total expenses 166,181 142,673 336,313 266,510 Gain on real estate dispositions, net - 511 - 511 Operating income 18,555 23,777 41,905 44,115 Interest expense (21,227 ) (13,629 ) (39,202 ) (25,931 ) Change in fair value of derivatives and other 4,398 5,005 17,286 2,558 Unrealized credit loss release (provision) 228 (100 ) 145 (177 ) Other income, net 79 168 158 261 Income before taxes 2,033 15,221 20,292 20,826 Income tax benefit (provision) 1,246 (336 ) 712 (524 ) Net income 3,279 14,885 21,004 20,302 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (17 ) (269 ) (51 ) (423 ) Preferred stock dividends (2,887 ) (2,887 ) (5,774 ) (5,774 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 375 $ 11,729 $ 15,179 $ 14,105





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO & NORMALIZED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 375 $ 11,729 $ 15,179 $ 14,105 Depreciation and amortization, net (1) 20,570 19,655 40,785 37,900 Gain on operating real estate dispositions, net (2) - - - - Impairment of real estate assets 1,494 - 1,494 - FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 22,439 $ 31,384 $ 57,458 $ 52,005 Acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs 5,528 18 5,528 18 Accelerated amortization of intangible assets and liabilities - (722 ) - (620 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Unrealized credit loss (release) provision (228 ) 100 (145 ) 177 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 394 347 789 624 Decrease (increase) in fair value of derivatives not designated as cash flow hedges 1,950 (4,297 ) (4,560 ) (490 ) Amortization of interest rate derivatives on designated cash flow hedges 121 1,471 381 3,085 Severance related costs - - 167 - Normalized FFO available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 30,204 $ 28,301 $ 59,618 $ 54,799 Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ - $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 Weighted average common shares and units - diluted 88,815 88,724 88,633 88,562

________________________________________

(1) The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 excludes $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of depreciation attributable to our partners. The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 excludes $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of depreciation attributable to our partners. (2) The adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 excludes $0.5 million for the gain on the disposition of a non-operating parcel at Market at Mill Creek.





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO SAME STORE NOI, CASH BASIS

(in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Retail Same Store (1) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis $ 16,388 $ 16,300 $ 32,872 $ 32,775 GAAP Adjustments (2) 660 1,363 1,563 2,109 Same Store NOI 17,048 17,663 34,435 34,884 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 2,232 1,212 3,870 1,038 Segment NOI 19,280 18,875 38,305 35,922 Office Same Store (4) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis 12,323 11,442 23,886 22,935 GAAP Adjustments (2) 1,513 1,251 2,378 2,400 Same Store NOI 13,836 12,693 26,264 25,335 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 943 447 2,055 218 Segment NOI 14,779 13,140 28,319 25,553 Multifamily Same Store (5) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis 8,320 8,632 15,501 15,555 GAAP Adjustments (2) 209 206 416 403 Same Store NOI 8,529 8,838 15,917 15,958 Non-Same Store NOI (3) (296 ) (209 ) 1,102 1,057 Segment NOI 8,233 8,629 17,019 17,015 Total Property NOI 42,292 40,644 83,643 78,490 General contracting & real estate services gross profit 4,339 3,503 8,416 6,571 Real estate financing gross profit 2,199 2,416 4,867 4,855 Interest income (6) 666 189 1,292 372 Depreciation and amortization (20,789 ) (19,878 ) (41,224 ) (38,346 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases (394 ) (347 ) (789 ) (624 ) General and administrative expenses (4,503 ) (4,052 ) (10,377 ) (9,500 ) Acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs (5,528 ) (18 ) (5,528 ) (18 ) Impairment charges (1,494 ) - (1,494 ) (102 ) Gain on real estate dispositions, net - 511 - 511 Interest expense (7) (19,460 ) (12,820 ) (36,103 ) (24,025 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Change in fair value of derivatives and other 4,398 5,005 17,286 2,558 Unrealized credit loss release (provision) 228 (100 ) 145 (177 ) Other income, net 79 168 158 261 Income tax benefit (provision) 1,246 (336 ) 712 (524 ) Net income 3,279 14,885 21,004 20,302 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (17 ) (269 ) (51 ) (423 ) Preferred stock dividends (2,887 ) (2,887 ) (5,774 ) (5,774 ) Net income attributable to AHH and OP unitholders $ 375 $ 11,729 $ 15,179 $ 14,105

________________________________________

(1) Retail same-store portfolio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 excludes The Interlock Retail, Columbus Village II, and Southern Post Retail due to redevelopment. Retail same-store portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also excludes Chronicle Mill Retail. (2) GAAP Adjustments include adjustments for straight-line rent, termination fees, deferred rent, recoveries of deferred rent, and amortization of lease incentives. (3) Includes expenses associated with the Company's in-house asset management division. (4) Office same-store portfolio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 excludes The Interlock Office and Southern Post Office. Office same-store portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also excludes Chronicle Mill Office. (5) Multifamily same-store portfolio for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 excludes Chandler Residences. Multifamily same-store portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also excludes Chronicle Mill Apartments. (6) Excludes real estate financing segment interest income. (7) Excludes real estate financing segment interest expense.

