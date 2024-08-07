TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
Needham Virtual Industrial Technology, Robotics, and Clean Tech 1x1 conference on August 19th-20th Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications technology Conference on August 27th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago and Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 4th at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York, with a presentation at 1:55pm Eastern Time.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCBs”). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .
Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
...
714-327-3050
MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108529221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.