TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Needham Virtual Industrial Technology, Robotics, and Clean Tech 1x1 on August 19th-20th

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Conference on August 27th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago and Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 4th at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York, with a presentation at 1:55pm Eastern Time.



About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCBs”). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

