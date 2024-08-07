Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations And Oncology Investor Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ: REGN ) announces the following September 2024 investor events:



Investor Presentations

. 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET on

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

. 2024 Healthcare Conference at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday,

September 5, 2024

The sessions may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at . Replays and transcripts of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

Oncology Webcast Information

. European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2024 conference call and webcast at 14:30 CEST/8:30 AM EDT on Monday, September 16, 2024

Regeneron will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to share updates on the company's oncology portfolio. A link to the webcast may be accessed from the 'Investors and Media' page of Regeneron's website at .regeneron.com/events-and-presentations . To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.

