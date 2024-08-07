Leslie’S, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Sales of $569.6 million



Net Income of $60.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $109.5 million Diluted per share of $0.33; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.34 PHOENIX, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, (“Leslie's”,“we”,“our”,“its”, or“Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, said,“As we noted in our preliminary results on July 17, our fiscal third quarter results were impacted by a cold and wet start to the pool season, as well as continued weakness in discretionary product sales due to persistent inflation and high interest rates. As weather improved in June, we saw positive trends relative to the overall quarter, including improvements in total sales, chemical sales, and Pro and Hot Tub sales. The combination of these improvements, together with third-party credit card data indicating that our sales performance was better than the industry for the quarter, and that we gained market share in June, are encouraging signs for the business.” Mr. Egeck continued,“With fiscal 2024 being another year of post-pandemic normalization, our skilled and passionate team remains focused on controlling what we can by delivering superior customer service while advancing our margin, cost, and inventory improvement initiatives. Taken together, we anticipate these actions will help to drive long-term market share gains and increased profitability when industry conditions normalize, and I feel very confident in the work we are doing to position Leslie's for long-term success.” Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 Highlights

Sales were $569.6 million, a decrease of 6.8% compared to $610.9 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales decreased 7.0% compared to the prior year period. Non-comparable sales from acquisitions and new stores contributed $2.6 million in the period.

Gross profit was $228.8 million, a decrease of 9.0% compared to $251.6 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 40.2% compared to 41.2% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $131.1 million, a decrease of 3.5% compared to $135.8 million in the prior year period.

Operating income was $97.7 million compared to $115.8 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense was $18.2 million compared to $17.7 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $60.7 million compared to $72.5 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income was $63.3 million compared to $76.4 million in the prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.33 compared to $0.39 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.34 compared to $0.41 in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $109.5 million compared to $129.0 million in the prior year period. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $74.4 million as of June 29, 2024, an increase of $55.0 million, compared to $19.4 million as of July 1, 2023.

Inventories totaled $302.2 million as of June 29, 2024, a decrease of $134.4 million or 30.8%, compared to $436.6 million as of July 1, 2023.

Funded debt totaled $783.7 million as of June 29, 2024 compared to $822.8 million as of July 1, 2023. As of June 29, 2024 there was no outstanding borrowings on our revolving credit facility compared to $31.0 million as of July 1, 2023.

The effective rate on our term loan during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was 8.2% compared to 8.0% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $60.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $74.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Capital expenditures totaled $34.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $26.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 Outlook The Company has reaffirmed its outlook for the full year of fiscal 2024 consistent with the Company's update on July 17, 2024:

Sales $1,321 to $1,347 million Gross profit $483 to $499 million Net income (loss) ($5) to $6 million Adjusted net income $5 to $16 million Adjusted EBITDA $117 to $131 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.03 to $0.09 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 185 million

*Note: A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 is scheduled for today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A quarterly earnings presentation and a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at .

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed, along with the associated slides, online at for 90 days.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures, including comparable sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

Comparable Sales Growth

We measure comparable sales growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable sales growth is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt issuance costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on asset and contract dispositions, executive transition costs, severance, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other companies using similar measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company's ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company's operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on asset and contract dispositions, executive transition costs, severance, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy, value proposition, legal proceedings, competitive advantages, market size, growth opportunities, industry expectations, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:



our ability to execute on our growth strategies;

supply disruptions;

our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;

competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;

impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy (including rising interest rates, recession fears, and inflationary pressures), geopolitical events or conflicts, and the housing market;

disruptions in the operations of our distribution centers;

our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations;

our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel;

regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products, including evolving legal standards and regulations concerning environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters;

our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;

commodity price inflation and deflation;

impacts on our business from epidemics, pandemics, or natural disasters;

impacts on our business from cyber incidents and other security threats or disruptions;

our ability to remediate material weaknesses or other deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting or to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023 and in our other filings with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that“we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information, changed expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, outcomes or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Sales $ 569,638 $ 610,891 $ 932,262 $ 1,018,839 Cost of merchandise and services sold 340,798 359,295 598,686 630,777 Gross profit 228,840 251,596 333,576 388,062 Selling, general and administrative expenses 131,145 135,789 302,879 324,427 Operating income 97,695 115,807 30,697 63,635 Other expense: Interest expense 18,156 17,675 53,380 48,282 Total other expense 18,156 17,675 53,380 48,282 Income (loss) before taxes 79,539 98,132 (22,683 ) 15,353 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,889 25,585 (9,227 ) 4,592 Net income (loss) $ 60,650 $ 72,547 $ (13,456 ) $ 10,761 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 184,834 183,932 184,614 183,725 Diluted 184,861 184,760 184,614 184,752





Other Financial Data (1)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,469 $ 129,038 $ 65,771 $ 108,683 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 63,297 $ 76,362 $ (5,465 ) $ 25,370 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14

(1) See section titled“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 29, 2024 September 30,

2023 July 1, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,438 $ 55,420 $ 19,430 Accounts and other receivables, net 45,817 29,396 49,263 Inventories 302,209 311,837 436,557 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,545 23,633 31,454 Total current assets 457,009 420,286 536,704 Property and equipment, net 94,135 90,285 85,396 Operating lease right-of-use assets 282,556 251,460 250,378 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 216,041 218,855 219,835 Deferred tax assets 15,409 7,598 194 Other assets 40,038 45,951 44,918 Total assets $ 1,105,188 $ 1,034,435 $ 1,137,425 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 108,935 $ 58,556 $ 147,436 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,208 90,598 95,074 Operating lease liabilities 61,638 62,794 61,342 Income taxes payable - 5,782 3,345 Current portion of long-term debt 8,100 8,100 8,100 Total current liabilities 285,881 225,830 315,297 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 216,756 193,222 193,004 Revolving Credit Facility - - 31,000 Long-term debt, net 768,598 773,276 774,884 Other long-term liabilities 2,110 3,469 3,050 Total liabilities 1,273,345 1,195,797 1,317,235 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 184,912,804, 184,333,670, and 184,004,936 issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2024, September 30, 2023, and July 1, 2023, respectively. 185 184 184 Additional paid in capital 105,940 99,280 97,313 Retained deficit (274,282 ) (260,826 ) (277,307 ) Total stockholders' deficit (168,157 ) (161,362 ) (179,810 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,105,188 $ 1,034,435 $ 1,137,425





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (13,456 ) $ 10,761 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,420 25,569 Equity-based compensation 7,629 9,159 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 1,647 1,541 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,007 25 Deferred income taxes (7,811 ) 1,074 Loss on asset dispositions 52 103 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (17,428 ) (3,399 ) Inventories 9,628 (70,393 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,912 ) (9,614 ) Other assets 6,561 (8,864 ) Accounts payable 50,379 (9,019 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,428 (12,827 ) Income taxes payable (5,782 ) (9,166 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 48.00 237 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 60,410 (74,813 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (34,324 ) (26,733 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (15,549 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions 77 1,384 Net cash used in investing activities (34,247 ) (40,898 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility 140,500 264,000 Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (140,500 ) (233,000 ) Repayment of long-term debt (6,075 ) (6,075 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (101 ) (297 ) Payments of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting (969 ) (1,780 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,145 ) 22,848 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,018 (92,863 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 55,420 112,293 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 74,438 $ 19,430 Supplemental Information: Cash paid for interest $ 51,762 $ 28,339 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 6,702 $ 11,932





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 60,650 $ 72,547 $ (13,456 ) $ 10,761 Interest expense 18,156 17,675 53,380 48,282 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,889 25,585 (9,227 ) 4,592 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 8,246 8,144 24,419 25,569 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 2,246 2,754 7,683 9,460 Strategic project costs(3) 395 749 1,058 2,763 Executive transition costs and other(4) 887 1,584 1,914 7,256 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,469 $ 129,038 $ 65,771 $ 108,683 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 60,650 $ 72,547 $ (13,456 ) $ 10,761 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 2,246 2,754 7,683 9,460 Strategic project costs(3) 395 749 1,058 2,763 Executive transition costs and other(4) 887 1,584 1,914 7,256 Tax effects of these adjustments(5) (881 ) (1,272 ) (2,664 ) (4,870 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 63,297 $ 76,362 $ (5,465 ) $ 25,370 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 184,834 183,932 184,614 183,725 Diluted 184,861 184,760 184,614 184,752





(1) Includes depreciation related to our distribution centers and store locations, which is reported in cost of merchandise and services sold and SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) Represents charges related to equity-based compensation and our related payroll tax expense, which are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (3) Represents non-recurring costs, such as third-party consulting costs related to first-generation technology initiatives, replacements of systems that have been no longer supported by our vendors, investment in and development of new products outside of the course of continuing operations, or other discrete strategic projects that are infrequent or unusual in nature and potentially distortive to continuing operations. These items are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (4) Includes certain senior executive transition costs and severance associated with completed corporate restructuring activities across the organization, losses (gains) on asset dispositions, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items as determined by management. Amounts are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (5) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments based on our combined U.S. federal and state statutory tax rates. Amounts are reported in income tax expense (benefit) in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.