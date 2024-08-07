Maravai Lifesciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued Focus on Product Portfolio Expansion, Leadership and Scientific Innovation SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, together with other business updates.

Financial Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $73.4 million, Net loss of $(14.5) million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $16.9 million; and Reaffirmed revenue guidance for the full year 2024 in the range of $265.0 million to $285.0 million. Partnerships and Innovation:

TriLink BioTechnologies announced a collaboration with the John Hopkins University aimed at accelerating transformational research in RNA therapeutics and discovery. This collaboration adds to our robust relationships with leading universities in an effort to advance nucleic acid-based therapies;

TriLink BioTechnologies enhanced our catalog mRNA offerings, repositioned custom chemistry services, developed offerings for our GMP rNPT platform, and launched catalog IVT enzymes into the TriLink commercial ecosystem, expanding our portfolio of high-quality products and services to better support customers;

Alphazyme successfully concluded the Linea RNAP manufacturing scale-up project with Applied DNA. The joint process development project resulted in an over 70% reduction in Linea RNAP manufacturing costs and the manufacture of a quantity of Linea RNAP sufficient to support Applied DNA's anticipated near-term demand for critical starting material for mRNA production;

Glen Research launched five new products in our 59th Glen Report expanding our tools for genomic research. This includes four new Serinol Nucleic Acids that expands our options for DNA and RNA backbone modifications. SNA oligonucleotides will hybridize with SNA, RNA as well as DNA. SNA oligonucleotides are nuclease resistant and have been used in guide strands, molecular beacons, and other applications; and Cygnus Technologies recently launched three new products, including our second E.coli HCP kit for the BL21 variant used for recombinant protein expression, our first fungal cell line HCP kit, and our Protein L mix-n-go kit.

Environmental, Social and Governance: Released the 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the 2023 fiscal year and highlights the progress Maravai made in 2023 against four key topics: Product innovation, Our people, Governance leadership, and Sustainable growth.

Facilities Updates:

In our Flanders 1 facility, which adds significant scale and mitigates operational risk with redundant capacity to manufacture cGMP small molecules, we started initial engineering runs of GMP CleanCap M6 and our team has continued to hit key milestones, including receiving ISO 9001 certification; and In our Flanders 2 facility, we produced the first batch of mRNA through a successful internal TriLink engineering run demonstrating our ability to bring TriLink's best-in-class mRNA manufacturing processes to our Phase II and Phase III mRNA service customers. Awards and Recognitions: Cygnus Technologies was featured in Biopharm International for our cutting-edge Antibody Affinity Extraction method.

“During the quarter Maravai made exciting progress against our strategic priorities, including the achievement of key production milestones at our new Flanders GMP facilities and the introduction of new products across all of our businesses,” said Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Maravai.“Our balance sheet remains strong and we are well positioned to execute on both organic and inorganic opportunities to bolster our market position and provide our customers with novel solutions. We remain committed to building a strong foundation for long-term, sustainable growth and creating value for our shareholders.”



Revenue for the Second Quarter 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in 000's) 2024 2023 Year-over-Year % Change Nucleic Acid Production $ 58,483 $ 53,265 9.8 % Biologics Safety Testing 14,917 15,649 (4.7) % Total Revenue $ 73,400 $ 68,914 6.5 %





Revenue for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in 000's) 2024 2023 Year-over-Year % Change

Nucleic Acid Production $ 104,499 $ 114,716 (8.9) % Biologics Safety Testing 33,080 33,223 (0.4) % Total Revenue $ 137,579 $ 147,939 (7.0) %

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter was $73.4 million, representing a 6.5% increase over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:



Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $58.5 million for the second quarter, representing a 9.8% increase year-over-year. The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher demand for GMP CleanCap analogs, GMP mRNA, and our Glen Research product portfolio. Biologics Safety Testing revenue was $14.9 million for the second quarter, representing a 4.7% decrease year-over-year. The revenue decline was primarily due to lower demand trends in China.

Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $(14.5) million and $16.9 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $(11.9) million and $9.1 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $137.6 million, representing a 7.0% decrease over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:



Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $104.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing a 8.9% decrease year-over-year. The revenue decline was primarily due to lower demand in research and discovery products and timing of GMP-related mRNA builds for customers. Biologics Safety Testing revenue was $33.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was consistent with the same period in the prior year.

Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $(37.2) million and $24.7 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $(13.3) million and $32.9 million, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Financial Guidance for 2024

Maravai's financial guidance for the full year 2024 is based on expectations for its existing business and does not include the financial impact of potential new acquisitions, if any, or items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in“Forward-looking Statements” below.

Revenue expectations for 2024 remain in the range of $265.0 million to $285.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) margins are now expected to be in the range of 20% to 22%.

As it relates to forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin, Maravai cannot provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain significant reconciling items without unreasonable effort.





MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 73,400 $ 68,914 $ 137,579 $ 147,939 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 38,271 43,273 76,606 76,949 Selling, general and administrative 40,556 35,377 81,441 74,048 Research and development 5,284 4,194 10,316 8,339 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (1,195 ) (2,316 ) (1,195 ) (2,316 ) Restructuring (4 ) - (1,216 ) - Total operating expenses 82,912 80,528 165,952 157,020 Loss from operations (9,512 ) (11,614 ) (28,373 ) (9,081 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (11,939 ) (7,022 ) (22,803 ) (18,855 ) Interest income 7,086 6,791 14,296 12,836 Change in payable to related parties pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement - 101 - (1,335 ) Other expense (2,562 ) (1,620 ) (2,456 ) (1,452 ) Loss before income taxes (16,927 ) (13,364 ) (39,336 ) (17,887 ) Income tax benefit (2,435 ) (1,421 ) (2,164 ) (4,596 ) Net loss (14,492 ) (11,943 ) (37,172 ) (13,291 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (6,907 ) (5,402 ) (17,509 ) (6,683 ) Net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $ (7,585 ) $ (6,541 ) $ (19,663 ) $ (6,608 ) Net loss per Class A common share attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 135,842 131,864 134,088 131,802





MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (14,492 ) $ (11,943 ) $ (37,172 ) $ (13,291 ) Add: Amortization 6,869 6,852 13,738 13,617 Depreciation 5,556 2,815 10,342 4,895 Interest expense 11,939 7,022 22,803 18,855 Interest income (7,086 ) (6,791 ) (14,296 ) (12,836 ) Income tax benefit (2,435 ) (1,421 ) (2,164 ) (4,596 ) EBITDA 351 (3,466 ) (6,749 ) 6,644 Acquisition contingent consideration(1) (1,195 ) (2,316 ) (1,195 ) (2,316 ) Acquisition integration costs(2) 1,224 3,466 3,722 5,930 Stock-based compensation(3) 13,763 9,272 25,820 15,259 Merger and acquisition related expenses(4) - 371 30 3,662 Acquisition related tax adjustment(5) 2,554 1,620 2,441 1,447 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment(6) - (101 ) - 1,335 Restructuring costs(7) (8 ) - 11 - Other(8) 228 231 632 914 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,917 $ 9,077 $ 24,712 $ 32,875





Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $ (7,585 ) $ (6,541 ) $ (19,663 ) $ (6,608 ) Net loss impact from pro forma conversion of Class B shares to Class A common shares (6,907 ) (5,402 ) (17,509 ) (6,683 ) Adjustment to the provision for income tax(9) 1,648 1,290 4,178 1,596 Tax-effected net loss (12,844 ) (10,653 ) (32,994 ) (11,695 ) Acquisition contingent consideration(1) (1,195 ) (2,316 ) (1,195 ) (2,316 ) Acquisition integration costs(2) 1,224 3,466 3,722 5,930 Stock-based compensation(3) 13,763 9,272 25,820 15,259 Merger and acquisition related expenses(4) - 371 30 3,662 Acquisition related tax adjustment(5) 2,554 1,620 2,441 1,447 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment(6) - (101 ) - 1,335 Restructuring costs(7) (8 ) - 11 - Other(8) 228 231 632 914 Tax impact of adjustments(10) (3,998 ) (2,514 ) (4,463 ) (8,183 ) Net cash tax benefit retained from historical exchanges(11) 216 371 568 834 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (60 ) $ (253 ) $ (5,428 ) $ 7,187 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 254,380 250,976 253,202 251,437 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (60 ) $ (253 ) $ (5,428 ) $ 7,187 Adjusted fully diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03



Explanatory Notes to Reconciliations

(1) Refers to the change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration related to completed acquisitions. (2) Refers to incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions, and retention payments in connection with these acquisitions. (3) Refers to non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation. (4) Refers to diligence, legal, accounting, tax and consulting fees incurred associated with acquisitions that were pursued but not consummated. (5) Refers to non-cash expense associated with adjustments to the indemnification asset recorded in connection with the acquisition of MyChem, LLC (“MyChem”), which was completed in January 2022. (6) Refers to the adjustment of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability primarily due to changes in Maravai's estimated state apportionment and the corresponding change of its estimated state tax rate. (7) Refers to restructuring costs (benefit) associated with the Cost Realignment Plan, which was implemented in November 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, stock-based compensation benefit of $1.2 million related to forfeited stock awards in connection with the restructuring is included in the stock-based compensation line item. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, such amount was immaterial. (8) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, refers to severance payments, inventory step-up charges and certain other adjustments in connection with the acquisition of Alphazyme, LLC (“Alphazyme”), which was completed in January 2023, and other non-recurring costs. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, refers to severance payments, legal settlement amounts, inventory step-up charges in connection with the acquisition of Alphazyme, certain working capital and other adjustments related to the acquisition of MyChem, and other non-recurring costs. (9) Represents additional corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of approximately 24% applied to additional net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. from the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock. (10) Represents income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments at an assumed effective tax rate of approximately 24% and the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock. (11) Represents income tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the tax basis step up associated with the purchase or exchange of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC units and Class B common stock, net of payment obligations under the Tax Receivable Agreement.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted fully diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS).

Maravai defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjustments to exclude, as applicable: (i) fair value adjustments to acquisition contingent consideration; (ii) incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions, and associated retention payments; (iii) non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation; (iv) expenses incurred for acquisitions that were pursued but not consummated (including legal, accounting and professional consulting services); (v) non-cash expense associated with adjustments to the carrying value of the indemnification asset recorded in connection with completed acquisitions; (vi) loss or (income) recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability; (vii) restructuring costs; (viii) severance payments; (ix) legal settlement amounts; and (x) inventory step-up charges in connection with completed acquisitions. Maravai defines Adjusted Net (Loss) Income as tax-effected earnings before the adjustments described above, and the tax effects of those adjustments. Maravai defines Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the proforma exchange of all outstanding units of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC (paired with shares of Class B common stock) for shares of Class A common stock.

These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net (loss) income, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures to understand and evaluate Maravai's core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes the measures facilitate comparison of Maravai's operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with its results prepared in accordance with GAAP, helps provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting Maravai's results of operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of Maravai's results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, they should not be considered as a replacement for net (loss) income, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of Maravai's profitability. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on Maravai's GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains, and Maravai's officers and representatives may from time-to-time make,“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Maravai's financial guidance for 2024; Maravai's effect on the acceleration of transformational research in RNA therapeutics and discovery; Applied DNA's near-term demand for critical starting material for mRNA production; growth opportunities, including both organic and inorganic growth; and future innovations, constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like“believe,”“expect,”“see,”“project,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“seek,”“anticipate,” or“could” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Maravai's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of management's control. Maravai's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Maravai's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:



The level of Maravai's customers' spending on and demand for outsourced nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing products and services.

The impact of ongoing macroeconomic challenges and changes in economic conditions, including adverse developments affecting banks and financial institutions, follow-on effects of those events and related systemic pressures, on Maravai and Maravai's customers' current and future business operations.

The effects of Maravai's recent reduction in force, including on Maravai's ability to attract and/or retain qualified key personnel.

Use of Maravai's products by customers in the production of vaccines and therapies, some of which represent relatively new and still-developing modes of treatment, and the impact of unforeseen adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, development of alternative therapies, or increased regulatory scrutiny of these modes of treatment and their financial cost on Maravai's customers' use of its products and services.

Competition with life science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are substantially larger than Maravai and potentially capable of developing new approaches that could make Maravai's products, services and technology obsolete.

The potential failure of Maravai's products and services to not perform as expected and the reliability of the technology on which Maravai's products and services are based.

The risk that Maravai's products do not comply with required quality standards.

Market acceptance of Maravai's life science reagents.

Significant fluctuations and unpredictability in Maravai's quarterly and annual operating results, which make Maravai's future operating results difficult to predict and could cause Maravai's operating results to fall below expectations or any guidance Maravai may provide.

Maravai's ability to implement its strategic plan successfully.

Natural disasters, geopolitical instability (including the ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip) and other catastrophic events.

Risks related to Maravai's acquisitions, including whether Maravai achieves the anticipated benefits of acquisitions of businesses or technologies.

Product liability lawsuits.

Maravai's dependency on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of its revenue and Maravai's ability to maintain its current relationships with such customers.

Maravai's reliance on a limited number of suppliers or, in some cases, sole suppliers, for some of Maravai's raw materials and the risk that Maravai may not be able to find replacements or immediately transition to alternative suppliers.

The risk that Maravai's products become subject to more onerous regulation by the FDA or other regulatory agencies in the future.

Maravai's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce sufficient intellectual property protection for Maravai's current or future products.

The risk that a future cyber-attack or security breach cannot be prevented.

Maravai's ability to protect the confidentiality of Maravai's proprietary information.

The risk that one of Maravai's products may be alleged (or found) to infringe on the intellectual property rights of third parties.

Compliance with Maravai's obligations under intellectual property license agreements.

Maravai's or Maravai's licensors' failure to maintain the patents or patent applications in-licensed from a third party.

Maravai's ability to adequately protect Maravai's intellectual property and proprietary rights throughout the world.

Maravai's existing level of indebtedness and Maravai's ability to raise additional capital on favorable terms.

Maravai's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service all of Maravai's indebtedness.

Maravai's potential failure to meet Maravai's debt service obligations.

Restrictions on Maravai's current and future operations under the terms applicable to Maravai's Credit Agreement.

Maravai's dependence, by virtue of Maravai's principal asset being its interest in Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC (“Topco LLC”), on distributions from Topco LLC to pay Maravai's taxes and expenses, including payments under a tax receivable agreement with the former owners of Topco LLC (the“Tax Receivable Agreement” or“TRA”) together with various limitations and restrictions that impact Topco LLC's ability to make such distributions.

The risk that conflicts of interest could arise between Maravai's shareholders and Maravai Life Sciences Holdings, LLC (“MLSH 1”), the only other member of Topco LLC, and impede business decisions that could benefit Maravai's shareholders.

The substantial future cash payments Maravai may be required to make under the Tax Receivable Agreement to MLSH 1 and Maravai Life Sciences Holdings 2, LLC (“MLSH 2”), an entity through which certain of Maravai's former owners hold their interests in the Company and the negative effect of such payments.

The fact that Maravai's organizational structure, including the TRA, confers certain benefits upon MLSH 1 and MLSH 2 that will not benefit Maravai's other common shareholders to the same extent as they will benefit MLSH 1 and MLSH 2.

Maravai's ability to realize all or a portion of the tax benefits that are expected to result from the tax attributes covered by the Tax Receivable Agreement.

The possibility that Maravai will receive distributions from Topco LLC significantly in excess of Maravai's tax liabilities and obligations to make to make payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement.

Unanticipated changes in effective tax rates or adverse outcomes resulting from examination of Maravai's income or other tax returns.

Risks related to Maravai's annual assessment of the effectiveness of Maravai's internal control over financial reporting, including the potential existence of any material weakness or significant deficiency.

The fact that investment entities affiliated with GTCR, LLC (“GTCR”) currently control a majority of the voting power of Maravai's outstanding common stock, and it may have interests that conflict with Maravai's or yours in the future.

Risks related to Maravai's“controlled company” status within the meaning of the corporate governance standards of NASDAQ.

The potential anti-takeover effects of certain provisions in Maravai's corporate organizational documents.

Potential sales of a significant portion of Maravai's outstanding shares of Class A common stock.

Potential preferred stock issuances and the anti-takeover impacts of any such issuances. Such other factors as discussed throughout the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Maravai's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents Maravai files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Any forward-looking statements made in this release are based only on information currently available to management and speak only as of the date on which it is made. Maravai undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

