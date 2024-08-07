ACV Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:





Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 4:40 p.m. ET Communacopia + Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. PT



Webcasts of these events will be available on the Company's investor relations website at . An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the live presentations.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling, and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit

