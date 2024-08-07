Orchestry Along With Fivep Announce Their Partnership To Unlock The Full Power Of Microsoft 365

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FiveP partners with Orchestry to deliver a complete governance, adoption and enablement to enterprise organisations and help them unlock Microsoft 365.

- Michal Pisarek, CEO of OrchestryMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orchestry and FiveP announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.Orchestry ( ) is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade M365 management platform that delivers unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance to ensure a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Built by Microsoft 365 MVPs with IT administrators and end-users in mind, Orchestry simplifies M365 management and enables businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.The Orchestry platform eliminates the guesswork from Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) through cutting-edge insights, powerful automations, and seamless governance features. By offering comprehensive insights and recommendations , Orchestry proactively prevents risks and enhances reporting capabilities, streamlining Microsoft 365 management.As a trusted provider of digital products and consulting services to organisations that seek to transform their ways of working, FiveP ( ) will provide Australian organisations with best-in-class support for AI governance and data management in partnership with Orchestry.With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable FiveP to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning to their clients on the Orchestry platform.Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares“I'm very excited to announce FiveP as a partner! We knew the FiveP team would be a great fit for us when we learned of their commitment to help their customers transform the way they work with Microsoft 365 and leverage AI”.More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable FiveP to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface."Effective information governance is crucial in ensuring organisations use AI effectively. Orchestry's platform is perfectly suited to this and together, we are committed to driving innovation and ensuring our clients get the most out of Microsoft 365 in this new age of information management.” says FiveP CEO, David Dennis.Janniek Starren, FiveP's Practice Manager of Modern Work, adds:“FiveP's partnership with Orchestry underscores our dedication to helping Australian organisations master information governance and leverage AI to its fullest. We're excited to see the value this partnership delivers for our clients."In partnership, FiveP and Orchestry will help Australian organisations master effective information management in the age of AI, and maximise the potential of Microsoft 365.About FivePBased in Melbourne, Australia, FiveP is a leading provider of digital products and services to organisations that are seeking to transform the way they work with Microsoft 365. FiveP's mission is to help these organisations discover new paths to success by providing technology solutions that empower all team members to participate in the modern workforce and realise their full potential. Learn more:About OrchestryOrchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation. Learn more: /

