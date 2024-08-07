Aubuchon Homes Announced As Premier Artist Area Sponsor For 40Th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

handmade jewelry vendor at the art festival

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cape Coral Art Festival & Place proudly announces Aubuchon Homes as the Premier Artist Area Sponsor for its 40th annual event, scheduled for January 11-12th, 2025. This exciting partnership will enhance the festival's offerings and provide exceptional opportunities for artists to showcase their talents in a distinguished setting.Event Details:- Dates: January 11-12th, 2025- Location: Cape Coral Parkway, Cape Coral, FL- Time: 10 AM - 5 PM Satuday, 10 AM - 4 PM SundayThe Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place, brought to you by Title Sponsor Lake Michigan Credit Union, is one of the largest and most respected art festivals in Southwest Florida. With over 300 artists and craftsmen from around the globe, the festival attracts a diverse audience of art lovers and collectors.Premier Artist Area:The Premier Artist Area, sponsored by Aubuchon Homes, is designed to attract highly skilled artists. Located in front of the Holiday Inn Express on both sides of the median along Cape Coral Parkway, from Del Prado to SE 15th Ave, this exclusive area will feature 78 Premier Artists with the highest jury scores.Amenities for Premier Artists:- Larger Booth Spaces: 13-foot booth spaces with a 3-foot spacing between booths.- Discounted Room Rate: Special discounted rates at the Holiday Inn Express.- Exclusive Area: No on-street food service is available to ensure a focused art experience.- Booth Fee Discount: A $100 discount towards the booth fee.- Special Package: One booth and two nights lodging at the Holiday Inn Express for $700.- Reserved Facilities: Porta-Johns exclusively for“Artists only” in the Premier Artists Area.“We are delighted to have Aubuchon Homes as the sponsor for our Premier Artist Area,” said Christina Redman, Festival Chair.“Their support enables us to provide top-tier amenities and an exceptional experience for our participating artists, elevating the festival's reputation and appeal.”Call for Artist Applications:Artists are invited to submit their applications to be considered for this prestigious event. The deadline for artist applications is August 30th, 2024. In addition to artist applications, Market Place and Non-Profit applications are also open.How to Apply:Artist Applications:Market Place Applications :Non-Profit Applications:For more information, visit our website at or contact ... to learn more.About Abuchon Homes:Aubuchon Homes stands as an integrated custom design, build, and decorate firm located in Southwest Florida. Established in 1992 as a modest two-person construction company, Aubuchon Homes has a dedicated team of over 30 highly skilled and passionate employees. Over the years, Aubuchon Homes has built a legion of "Raving Fan" clients who are not just satisfied but enthralled by the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define every custom home. The company owes its success to the dedicated and passionate individuals who form its core team. More than just employees, these professionals are craftsmen, designers, and artists who bring their unique skills to every project. The company recognizes and nurtures this passion, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment that resonates with the company's values. In fact, Aubuchon Homes was recognized by Gulfshore Business as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work. Learn more by visiting AubuchonHomes.About Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place:The Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace, organized by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, is an annual celebration of artistic excellence that attracts over 140,000 art enthusiasts nationwide. It provides a platform for artists and businesses to connect with a diverse and engaged audience while promoting the arts and culture in the Cape Coral community. Learn more about the organization by visiting CapeCoralRotary.Media Contact...239-676-3316Arts Festival Contact...239-699-7942

