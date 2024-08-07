UMKC Bloch School, Top Kansas City Banks Announce New Scholarship Opportunity
| The University of Missouri-Kansas City Henry W. Bloch School of Management is partnering with five top Kansas City banks to announce a new scholarship program. banking Leaders of Tomorrow is designed to inspire future professionals to make a difference in their communities as leaders in the banking and finance industries.
Available to incoming students from Missouri or Kansas, this scholarship totals $10,000 over four years for incoming freshmen who express interest in pursuing careers in banking and finance. To provide continued support during their education, accepted students will also receive both academic and professional mentoring as well as networking opportunities.
“The Bloch School is committed to educating students who will improve the communities where they will one day live," said Bloch School Dean Brian Klaas. "Banking Leaders of Tomorrow furthers that commitment and we're grateful to our partner banks for making this possible.”
| This scholarship is made possible through generous support and close partnerships with area banks who have committed to supporting students in and out of the traditional classroom through lectures, site visits and panel discussions. They have also committed to providing internship opportunities, ensuring real-world experience throughout these students' time at UMKC.
Academy Bank Arvest Foundation Commerce Bank Lead Bank UMB Bank
“Banking Leaders of Tomorrow is much more than a scholarship and we could not launch this program without great partners,” said Jocelyn Evans, associate dean of the Bloch School.“These banks are not only committing their time here on campus, but they are also providing important opportunities for our students to explore their future in banking and finance.”
Scholarships will be awarded based upon a student's essay describing their interest in a financial services career and how their experiences have prepared them to engage in banking relationships with individuals and businesses in low- and moderate-income areas in the Kansas City metropolitan area where many residents do not have traditional banking relationships.
