UMKC Bloch School, Top Kansas City Banks Announce New Scholarship Opportunity

This scholarship is made possible through generous support and close partnerships with area banks who have committed to supporting students in and out of the traditional classroom through lectures, site visits and panel discussions. They have also committed to providing internship opportunities, ensuring real-world experience throughout these students' time at UMKC.





Academy Bank

Arvest Foundation

Commerce Bank

Lead Bank UMB Bank

“Banking Leaders of Tomorrow is much more than a scholarship and we could not launch this program without great partners,” said Jocelyn Evans, associate dean of the Bloch School.“These banks are not only committing their time here on campus, but they are also providing important opportunities for our students to explore their future in banking and finance.”

Scholarships will be awarded based upon a student's essay describing their interest in a financial services career and how their experiences have prepared them to engage in banking relationships with individuals and businesses in low- and moderate-income areas in the Kansas City metropolitan area where many residents do not have traditional banking relationships.