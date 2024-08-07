Signals Announces The AI Revenue Summit Summer 2024, Streaming Live On August 14Th At 9 A.M. PST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Signals, a pioneering AI marketing leader, proudly announces the AI Revenue Summit Summer 2024, scheduled for August 14th at 9 a.m. PST.

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AI Revenue Summit is an event designed for B2B marketing professionals, sales leaders, and business executives eager to leverage and optimize AI in their business. The Summit is completely free for all attendees and will be a virtual, one-day event that attendees can stream on LinkedIn, YouTube, and airevenuesummit .Signals has organized this event to provide sales and marketing leaders access to a community of leaders to share their successful strategies and tips on implementing them in organizations to achieve success. The speakers are some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the business space, sharing insights on AI for Revenue Growth, GTM Productivity with AI, AI in Everyday Applications, and more. This Summit is your chance for attendees to learn what tools, technologies, and tactics work for some of the world's leading organizations.The event begins at 9 a.m. PST, starting with the AI Revenue Summit award winners, followed by the live speakers. Registrants will have the opportunity to participate in 4+ hours of live presentations along with over 15 hours of exclusively pre-recorded presentations from 20+ industry-leading speakers. Attendees will also receive access to exclusive offers and the presentations on-demand following the event.The following speakers will be featured at the AI Revenue Summit:Kendall Matthews, AI Evangelist at Clarus CommunicationsNick Keeslar, AVP Revenue Operations & Enablement at AiDocTamra Moroski, Director of Partnerships at Marketing AI InstituteKevan Savage, Principal Global Marketing Practice at The Alexander GroupTodd Aslup, VP of Product Marketing at DemandbaseAndrew Haussegger, Co-Founder & CEO of Green HatJakob Naumann, Head of Digital Experience at Green HatAnna Anision, Founder & CMO of FormulatedByPalash Soni, Cofounder & CEO of Gold CastKen Yanhs, CMO ofZoovuPallavi Sharma, CMO of wiOmniAlicia Alongi, VP of Client Strategy at Zion & ZIonAshley Gross, CEO of The Prompt CommunityJessica Hreha, Head of Marketing at JasperJoan Jenkins, CMO of MindtickleAric Zion, CEO of Zion & ZIonThe event will be broadcast from airevenuesummit, YouTube, and LinkedIn, providing attendees with a convenient and accessible way to participate from anywhere in the world. In addition to the speaker sessions, the AI Revenue Summit Awards will be announced, recognizing AI Thought Leaders, Innovators, Strategists, and Trailblazers who are crowd-nominated and voted. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and learn about the latest products and services from leading vendors in the space.To register for free or to vote for AI leader's awards, go to airevenuesummit.About Signals:Signals is the first of its class as an award-winning Analytics and AI solution. It allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals can be easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert website traffic into customers. It is used by renowned tech brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Archive360, and OpenTable. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals.

