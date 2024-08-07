Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Healthy, Pre-Mixed Dog Treat That Can Be Baked Or Microwaved At Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eunice M. of New York City, NY is the creator of Blu Max Treats, a set of easy-to-bake dog biscuits designed to be baked at home. Pet owners can microwave or bake the pre-mixed biscuit dough to serve their pets fresh, warm, and healthy treats. The recipe can be shaped into six dog bones and placed within an included disposable microwave- or oven-safe tray.With Blu Max Treats, pet owners can bake delicious treats without needing to mix their own ingredients. They can choose from small, medium, and large-sized treats, and each package is resealable to keep the baked treats fresh. These treats are fun to make and provide a healthy snack for pets.The market for healthy dog treats is experiencing robust growth, driven by increased pet ownership and a rising awareness of pet health and nutrition. The global pet treats market was valued at approximately USD 22 billion in 2020, with the healthy dog treats segment accounting for a significant portion of this market.The healthy dog treats market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5-7% over the next five years, fueled by a growing preference for natural, organic, and minimally processed ingredients.Blu Max Treats are innovative and versatile, allowing pet owners to make their own treats at home for their pets. With pre-mixed ingredients and an oven- and microwave-safe tray, these treats are simple and quick to make. This invention could significantly expand any manufacturer's pet treat product line.Eunice filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Blu Max Treats product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Blu Max Treats can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

