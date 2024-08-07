Multi-Parameter Bond Screener: Enhanced Bond Search By Cbonds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The constantly growing flow of information on the debt instruments available on the compels businesses and private investors to search for effective ways to systematize and filter out only relevant data. Although many companies offer pools of information regarding the bonds issued on the specific local market or stock exchange, this data is often limited and fragmented. Moreover, awkward interface further delays the search process. Thus, finding a flexible tool that meets a wide range of client needs remains challenging.Cbonds addresses diverse needs of investors with its multi-parameter bond screener, featuring remarkably user-friendly interface. The tool includes over 60 filters, covering general information such as issuer industry and minimum settlement amount, as well as specific characteristics like subordinated debt and callable bond indicators. This enables users to find bonds issued worldwide that meet their particular requirements, including the most detailed ones. As a result, finding relevant information on international USD perpetual bonds issued by banks becomes a matter of seconds.For instance, a high-net-worth individual might look for international corporate high-yield USD bonds rated BBB or higher by the top three rating agencies. Another example is an asset management company in Sweden that might seek to expand its portfolio by adding domestic EUR sustainability bonds issued by Western European companies . Besides, they might need not only a list of suitable issues, but also a way to compare the price to select the best instruments.Cbonds admits that the ability to swiftly process the retrieved information is crucial. Therefore, Cbonds' users can add some extra desired features to the result list out of the range of the bonds screener filters, manage the order of selected characteristics, and download customized information in excel format easily.What is more, the bond screener includes pre-set filters that are highly relevant to users, saving them time during their search. Clients can also create their own saved queries and enable notifications for newly issued bonds that meet their criteria.Another useful feature of the bond screener is yield-duration Bond map, that is based on bond search results. It allows users to visualise yield curve for the found instruments and compare them with benchmarks. Additionally, users can create their own points on the map and analyze the results with respect to them.The bond screener is the result of Cbonds' continuous interaction with market participants and responses to their needs.About the FirmCbonds was founded in 2001 to help investors find verified information on bonds and has since broadened its services to cover stocks, ETFs, and indices. The company is headquartered in UAE. Beyond being a reliable data provider, Cbonds is also well-known for organizing financial market conferences worldwide, bringing together market participants to share experiences and ideas.Website:

Media Relations

Global Bond Data FZE

email us here