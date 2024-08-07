Brazil’S GDP Growth Insufficient For Fiscal Stability, Says Moody’S

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's recent assessment of Brazil's fiscal and economic conditions highlighted that growth alone is insufficient for achieving fiscal stability.



Samar Maziad, Vice-President and Senior Analyst at Moody's, predicted Brazil's GDP growth at 2% to 2.5%.



However, this growth alone is insufficient for fiscal consolidation. Maziad emphasized the need for decisive actions to reduce expenditures.



Effective management of spending is vital for bolstering Brazil's fiscal and securing long-term economic balance.







For 2025, Maziad advised Brazil to implement additional fiscal reforms . Structural changes are imperative to boost Brazil's economic forecast and diminish fiscal deficits.



In May 2024, Moody's sustained Brazil's credit rating at Ba2 and shifted the outlook from "stable" to "positive."



This speculative grade suggests higher investment risk but acknowledges optimism around Brazil's structural reforms. These reforms are expected to stabilize public debt and enhance economic growth.



Maziad minimized the potential effects of international market volatility on Brazil's rating. While businesses might suffer, the sovereign rating would likely remain unaffected.



Maziad expressed confidence in the Central Bank of Brazil's capability to continue targeting inflation effectively. This confidence remains despite the forthcoming leadership change in 2025.

Structural Reforms and Their Impact

Moody's positive revision of Brazil's outlook is largely due to recent structural reforms.



Noteworthy changes in the pension system, tax modifications, and regulatory improvements aim to foster a business-friendly environment.



These reforms are crucial for reducing public debt and enhancing economic forecasts.

Tax Changes and Fiscal Policy

Ongoing tax reforms and a strong fiscal framework are central to Moody's positive assessment.



These initiatives are set to bolster fiscal consolidation by refining tax collection and curbing government spending.



The Finance Ministry remains committed to a sustainable fiscal path, vital for reducing deficits and stabilizing public debt.







