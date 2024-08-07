INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Continues To Investigate CGBD, OB, TWKS On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Carlyle Secured Lending, (NASDAQ: CGBD )'s

merger with Carlyle Secured Lending III ("CSL III"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, CSL III shareholders will receive shares of CGBD based on a ratio determined shortly before the closing of the merger. If you are a CGBD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB )'s

merger with Teads. In connection with the proposed transaction, Outbrain will issue 35 million shares of Outbrain common stock. If you are an Outbrain shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS )'s

buyout by affiliates of its majority shareholder, Apax Partners LLP, for $4.40 per share in cash. If you are a Thoughtworks shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

or [email protected] .

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP