HDT Bio Publishes Peer-Reviewed Article Describing The Development Of An RNA Vaccine To Prevent Infection And Disease Caused By Enterovirus D68

SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Bio Corp., a developer of immunotherapies for oncology and infectious diseases, today announced the publication demonstrating the potential for self-amplifying RNA vaccines to be used as tools in our pandemic preparedness toolbox against non-enveloped viruses, a unique group of pathogens.

Transverse section of mouse muscle injected with LION/repRNA encoding green fluorescent protein. Credit: HDT Bio; Dr. Joseph Leal

RNA vaccines have revolutionized our ability to respond to pandemics in a timely manner, however, to date, a roadmap for such a response has only been developed and executed for certain enveloped viruses, "a relatively easy target for the technology", says Dr. Jesse Erasmus, Director of Virology at HDT Bio and senior author. "Both enveloped viruses and RNA vaccines share at least one thing in common; each convert their host cells into bioreactors. In contrast, non-enveloped virusesdepend on complex processes to release their progeny from infected cells, and co-opting those mechanisms to release vaccine antigens from RNA messages is less straightforward."

Non-enveloped viruses, belonging to the same family of viruses that cause Polio, were recently identified as having pandemic potential by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID). To date, no mRNA vaccines have been described for this group. To develop a roadmap, the authors focused on a prototype member, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), which spreads via the respiratory route and is implicated in a neuroinvasive disease of children, called acute flaccid myelitis.

The study, funded by National Institutes of Health (NIH) and led by researchers at HDT Bio in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Laboratories (NIAID/NIH), The Institute for Quantitative Biomedicine at Rutgers, and University of Chapel Hill School of Medicine, investigated the efficacy of HDT Bio's self-amplifying repRNA/LIONTM technology for vaccination against EV-D68 respiratory infection and resulting disease. The researchers characterized the antigenic landscape of EV-D68 variants to inform vaccine composition requirements related to circulating strains. Additionally, they demonstrated robust neutralizing antibody responses after vaccination.

Given the poor ability of current mRNA vaccines to protect the upper respiratory tract and therefore reduce transmission of the respiratory virus that causes COVID-19, the authors also evaluated whether HDT's platform could offer any improvements compared to conventional lipid nanoparticle technology in mouse models of EV-D68 respiratory infection. In this model, the RNA vaccine was similar to COVID-19 vaccines, which provided great protection of the lower respiratory tract but poor control of virus in the nose. In contrast, HDT's vaccine formulated with LIONTM was able to control virus in both the nose and the lungs, despite being delivered into the muscle. "Mucosal vaccination by spraying vaccine in the nose or delivery to other mucosal surfaces, is thought to be required for protection of those surfaces", said Dr. Nikki Warner, first author, "so this is a significant finding, especially if replicated in larger animal models or in humans". Previously, HDT published studies demonstrating robust control of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the noses of LIONTM/repRNA-vaccinated hamsters and nonhuman primates.

