New Speakers Focused On IT Excellence And Strategic Innovation Announced For Info-Tech LIVE 2024 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech Research Group has expanded its lineup of expert speakers for the firm's upcoming Info-Tech LIVE 2024 conference. These leaders will share innovative strategies, transformational leadership practices, and advanced trends to help leaders drive business success over the coming year. Scheduled for September 17-19, 2024, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, the event will equip IT professionals with the tools and knowledge to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global IT research and advisory firm, has announced the next set of speakers for the upcoming Info-Tech LIVE 2024 conference.

Set to take place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas from September 17 to 19, 2024, this year's event will bring together IT professionals to explore the latest strategies for achieving operational excellence and effective organizational transformation, particularly as it pertains to Exponential IT. The five newly announced speakers will join an already impressive lineup, including the Founder & Executive Director of the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), Dr. Timnit Gebru, President of the Signal Foundation, Meredith Whittaker, bestselling author Daniel Pink, and AWS Director Rory Richardson. Together, these thought leaders will provide valuable insights and strategies to drive innovation and leadership excellence.

Info-Tech Research Group has announced additional featured experts for its Info-Tech LIVE conference, scheduled for September 17-19, 2024, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"At Info-Tech LIVE 2024, our experts will address critical topics such as data governance, AI integration, IT strategy, and the transformative concept of Exponential IT, which are essential to maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving tech landscape," says Gord Harrison , chief research officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "These areas are vital for ensuring data integrity, fostering innovation, and enabling rapid adaptation to technological advancements. Our speakers will provide actionable insights and practical strategies, empowering IT leaders to drive operational excellence and achieve strategic goals. This event offers a unique opportunity to learn from industry pioneers and equip themselves with the knowledge needed for sustained success in modern IT."

The latest featured speakers announced for Info-Tech LIVE 2024 include:

Claudia Mamros, Workshop Director

As a seasoned workshop facilitator and dynamic speaker, Claudia Mamros brings over 35 years of experience to the table. Her passion lies in creating order out of chaos, transforming complex challenges into practical solutions. With impeccable integrity and a tireless work ethic, she's managed significant change, optimized processes, and delivered high-value services across diverse industries. Whether aligning effective workgroups, standardizing systems, or identifying untapped potential, Mamros thrives on enriching lives through continuous improvement.

Mamros will deliver a technology keynote titled "Give Your Enterprise Content the Retail Experience: Use Retail Marketing Concepts to Design Intuitive ECM."

Crystal Singh, Research Director, Data & Analytics

Crystal Singh coaches data leaders on building data practices, platforms, and cultures that unlock the value of their data. She brings a diverse and global perspective, drawing from her wealth of professional experience. Singh has led advisory services to a broad client base, both in the public and private sectors. This includes federal and state agencies, clients in the aeronautics, higher education, financial, sporting, and oil and gas industries, as well as non-profit organizations. She has industry experience leading enterprise data services, business intelligence and analytics in various fields, including telecom, financial, retail, and energy. Singh holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, York University.

Singh will participate in multiple breakout sessions and expert panels, including:



"Data Strategy: Beyond Insights to Impact" for the Value-Driven IT track. "Data Governance: We Dislike It, but It's Foundational to Trusted Data" for the Data & Analytics track.

Geoff Nielson, SVP, Brand Reach & Influence

Geoff Nielson brings over 15 years of service to Info-Tech, during which time he has held a number of pivotal roles. He currently leads Info-Tech's Brand & Content team, which is responsible for crystalizing the organization's research insights and sharing them with technology leaders. Previously, he led the Executive Services and Consulting organizations responsible for providing strategic guidance to thousands of CIOs and senior technology leaders globally. As Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, he led the organization's digital transformation. His team brought over a dozen SaaS products to market, mandated to disrupt traditional technology and strategy consulting using data-driven management software. Nielson received his Honours Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Nielson will give a featured mainstage keynote entitled "Systematically Improve IT: The Seven Secrets of Successful CIOs."

Mark Roman, Managing Partner, Education

Mark Roman is responsible for the delivery of Info-Tech services to members throughout the higher education and K-12 sectors and for the alignment of research with the education sector's needs. Prior to Info-Tech, Roman was an accomplished higher education CIO with extensive experience leading large-scale information systems departments and has a consistent record of implementing significant and innovative digital transformations. He is an inspiring leader who has transformed IT departments to deliver leading-edge solutions and elevate the value of IT for the entire organization. Roman has also served as a CEO, worked on several boards in education, and ran an IT strategy consulting firm specializing in education.

Roman will deliver the technology keynote entitled "Exponential IT: Gauge Your Exponential IT Readiness," as well as the following sessions:



"Local IT: 'Cylinders of Excellence or Splendid Silos of Isolation'?" lightning talk.

"Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in Education," an industry panel and roundtable for the Exponential IT track. "Should the CIO Be the Only Technology Leader?" client panel for the Value-Driven IT track.

Robert

Garmaise, VP, AI Research

Robert Garmaise was most recently the Chief Innovation Officer at Fasken, where he was responsible for transforming firm operations by pinpointing the products, process improvements, and business model changes that would best position Fasken for future success. Garmaise has led major business transformation projects and held senior positions at McKinsey, Microsoft, Workbrain Corporation, Blockbuster Canada, and TheGuarantors. Robert holds an undergraduate degree in Mathematics from Harvard University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

Garmaise will be presenting the technology keynotes "AI Marketplace Insights: Explore the Value of Off-the-Shelf AI" and " Build or Buy? The AI Vendor Landscape in IT," along with:



"Build Your AI Strategy and Roadmap" workshop. "How to Select Your AI Vendors" breakout session for the AI Marketplace track.

Vince Mirabelli, Principal Research Director, Applications

Vince Mirabelli brings a background in strategic business analysis and continuous improvement gained over nearly 20 years in the public and private sectors. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP®), Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP®), a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and has certifications in Design Thinking and Innovation, Change Management, Cybersecurity, and Lego Serious Play Methods. A highly sought-after keynote speaker, Mirabelli has been named a top 10 thought leader on culture, change, and business management by Thinkers360 and is an instructor on the LinkedIn Learning platform. Mirabelli has a degree from York University in Law & Society and Political Science, with a focus on International Relations and Political Economies.

Mirabelli will participate in the following roundtables and breakout sessions:



"Ask an Agilist: Share Your Agile Challenges With Our Panel of Experts" roundtable for the Value-Driven IT track.

"Get Started With AI in Requirements Management" breakout session for the AI marketplace track. "Leverage Gen AI to Improve Your Test Automation Strategy" breakout session for the AI marketplace track.

