Liquid Dietary Supplements Market To Grow At CAGR Of 10% Through 2033 - Health & Wellness Trend Favouring Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global liquid dietary supplements size is anticipated to grow from USD 20 billion to USD 51.87 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to product innovations during the forecast period. Newark, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 20 billion in 2023 global liquid dietary supplements market will reach USD 51.87 billion in 2033. As the name implies, liquid dietary supplements are supplements that improve or add to the nutritional value of food. They come in liquid form and serve as an addition to the meals. They are brimming with vital elements including minerals and vitamins. Greens and superfoods are included in various supplements. One well-known example of a supplement is protein shakes. Liquid versions are highly effective, easy to take, and absorb swiftly in the body. Given that they are ready-to-drink, portable, and don't need to be prepared, they are quite convenient. They come in an extensive range of tastes as well. They efficiently assist in fulfilling nutritional needs related to managing weight reduction, sports nutrition, medical nutrition, and general health. All age groups, from infants to the elderly, can use them.

Key Insight of the Global Liquid dietary supplements Market

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

A robust consumer demand is complemented by a well-established and wide network of industries ensuring consistent supply of quality goods; the region is also an exporting hub given the low production costs; the region's rapidly urbanising population has increased the demand for packaged goods. The rising per capita income of consumers is a result of the region's economies growing at a positive rate and raising disposable income, which in turn has contributed to the rising demand for consumer goods across sectors, including the food, cosmetics, electronics, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.

In 2023, the vitamins and minerals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 7.40 billion.

The ingredients segment is divided into vitamins and minerals, botanical, proteins and amino acids, and others. In 2023, the vitamins and minerals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 7.40 billion.

In 2023, the sports nutrition segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 7.60 billion.

The application segment is divided bone and joint health, heart health, immune health, sports nutrition, weight loss, digestive health, and others. In 2023, the sports nutrition segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 7.60 billion.

In 2023, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 8 billion.

The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, health and beauty retail stores, drug stores, and online stores. In 2023, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 8 billion.

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 10% 2033 Value Projection USD 51.87 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 20 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 Segments Covered Ingredients, Application, Distribution Channel Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

Advancement in market



What began as a passion project to use liquid vitamins to help people get healthier has grown into a $1 billion vitamin brand that is obsessed with its customers. Originally established in 2014 as a customized liquid vitamin for her clients, MaryRuth Ghiyam is a licensed nutritionist, educator, and consultant. Based on sales as of January 2024, that passion has now resulted into one bottle being sold every three seconds.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Liquid dietary supplements are popular in the health and wellness trends.



Health and wellness trends have changed as a result of the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, which are typified by dietary deficiencies, obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. With easy access to knowledge, people are becoming more conscious these days, leading active lifestyles, and paying attention to their diets. A growing number of people are choosing to augment meals with liquid dietary supplements in order to achieve their daily nutritional demands. People are better equipped to comprehend their own health and adopt individualised approaches to well-being as a result of increased access to screening services and growing knowledge of nutritional deficits. The need for supplements to improve endurance, strength, agility, muscle recovery, and stamina has also increased due to the active lifestyle. Due to these products' availability through both offline and online distribution channels, the market is growing as a result. The market is expanding due in part to the large range of items offered by various brands that appeal to a number of consumer types.



Restraints: The potential for growing reliance on these supplements.



Supplements are supplemental goods that improve the nutritional value of meals that are consumed regularly. These meals are not to be replaced by them. Natural foods should be included into daily meals in order to meet nutritional requirements. But consumers are pushed towards over-reliance on supplements by the ease with which they may be taken and the laborious process of finding natural foods and incorporating them into meals. Over-reliance has the opposite impact of what is intended and can result in nutritional imbalance, which causes deficiencies in some nutrients and excesses in others. The consumer's general health and well-being may suffer as a result of both immediate and long-term consequences. As a result, the possibility of growing dependent on these supplements will impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Innovations in products.



In order to increase their market share, industry companies have been prompted by the growing demand for supplements to release better goods with improved flavour, convenience, and efficacy. Better formulations are being introduced by market players in an effort to obtain a competitive edge. In a similar vein, scientific discoveries, innovations, and inventions have produced improved drug delivery systems that enable better and faster absorption of supplements. Additionally, product advancements have concentrated on customised nutrition, which tailor's nutrients based on Product improvements have also concentrated on customised nutrition, which adjusts nutrients based on the requirements of the individual. In addition, industry participants are adding novel tastes and ingredients to enhance the flavour, texture, and aesthetic appeal of their goods in an effort to draw in more customers. To draw in more customers, they are launching both specialty varieties that are unique to the home market and generic flavours. The market is expanding as a result of improvements in packaging that support a sustainable and eco-friendly environment.



Challenges: Stringent regulatory framework.



Increasing number of individuals are consuming these supplements and it has become a regular part of their lifestyle. These supplements are now being offered without prescription and consultations which is potentially risky. Therefore, it is vital that government authorities maintain a strict control over the production and distribution of these supplements. The legislation checks the ingredients, dosage, manufacturing, storage and distribution of supplements. These products go through quality checks and inspection. They are also subject to tests and trials to understand their effect on the body with experiments. They are also subject to regulation over what they print and advertise. All of which is necessary to protect consumers. therefore, the stringent regulatory framework will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global liquid dietary supplements market are:



. Abbott Laboratories

. Amway

. BASF

. Bayer

. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

. Glanbia

. GlaxoSmithKline

. Herbalife International

. Koninklijke DSM

. Liquid Health, Inc



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Ingredients



. Vitamins and Minerals

. Botanical

. Proteins and Amino Acids

. Others



By Application



. Bone and Joint Health

. Heart Health

. Immune Health

. Sports Nutrition

. Weight Loss

. Digestive Health

. Others



By Distribution Channel



. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

. Health and Beauty Retail Stores

. Drug Stores

. Online Stores



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



