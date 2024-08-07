Turkiye Increased Wheat Purchases From Russia To 140.3 Million Dollars
By Alimat Aliyeva
Before suspending the import of wheat from abroad, Turkiye
increased its purchases from Russia to a maximum of 140.3 million
dollars since January this year, Azernews
reports.
The Turkish authorities suspended wheat imports from June 21 to
October 15. It was noted that this is one of the measures aimed at
protecting local producers so that they do not suffer as a result
of lower prices for this grain.
In June, Russia increased wheat exports to Turkiye by 11%, to
$140.3 million. There was more this year only in January ($145.7
million).
At the same time, at the beginning of summer, Russia remained
the only major supplier of this grain to Turkiye: imports from
Ukraine, which is traditionally the second of the main exporters,
fell eight times to $ 2.1 million.
In general, Turkiye slightly reduced wheat imports in June - by
0.8%, to $ 143.8 million.
