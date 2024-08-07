China In January - Trade Turnover With Other Changes Increased By 3.5%
By Alimat Aliyeva
China's trade volume with other countries increased by 3.5%
year-on-year in January-July and amounted to $3.5 trillion,
Azernews reports.
According to his data, in seven months Chinese exports reached
$2.01 trillion, an increase of 4% compared to the same period last
year. Imports amounted to $1.49 trillion, showing an increase of
2.8%.
China's surplus in January-July reached $518 billion, which is
7.9% more than in the same period of 2023.
