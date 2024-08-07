President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Russian Karachay-Cherkess Mufti's Family
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to
relatives and friends of Ismail Berdiyev, the Chairman of the
Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus and the Mufti
of the Russian Karachay-Cherkess Republic,
Azernews reports.
"I received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing of
Ismail Aliyevich Berdiyev, the Chairman of the Coordination Center
of Muslims of the North Caucasus and the Mufti of the
Karachay-Cherkess Republic.
Haji Ismail was a great friend of Azerbaijan. He made a
significant contribution to the development of friendly and
neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. In recognition
of his many years of fruitful work in strengthening friendly ties
between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia, he was awarded the
State Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan,“Dostlug”.
Haji Ismail's extensive spiritual work in promoting religious
tolerance and understanding, as well as deepening interfaith and
intercivilizational dialogue, earned him deep respect not only
within his own country but also beyond its borders.
I fondly remember the meetings and conversations with Haji
Ismail, especially our last meeting this past May in Baku. His
bright memory will forever remain in our hearts.
I express my sincere condolences and share your pain in this
heavy loss. I mourn with you.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 7 August 2024
