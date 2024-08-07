Provocative Armenian Constitution: What Prevents Pashinyan From Acting On Amending Preamble?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Until the 19th century, there was no state named Armenia or any
territory belonging to Armenians in the South Caucasus. All
historical sources indicate that present-day Armenia was once part
of the Christianization policies implemented by Tsarist Russia in
the region. As a result of these policies, there was prolonged
ethnic cleansing and genocides committed against Azerbaijanis.
Having adhered to some traditions left by the tsarist Russia,
the policy of the former Soviet Regime led to the creation of a
fabricated Armenian state in the South Caucasus. The city of
Yerevan, which is now presented as the capital of Armenia, was once
part of Azerbaijani territory.
Using the protection of other states, the Armenian government
later set its sights on other Azerbaijani territories. Thus,
starting from the 1980s, the Armenian army carried out plans to
occupy Azerbaijan's Garabagh. Those provocations and occupation,
which continued until 2020, ended with the counteroffensive
operations of the Azerbaijani Army. In September 2023, local
anti-terror measures neutralized separatist elements trying to
create a second so-called "state" in the region that is reflected
in the current "Armenian constitution'.
Peace talks between the two countries began for the first time
in 30 years. The meeting of foreign ministers in Almaty in May was
a significant contribution to the potential peace agreement in the
South Caucasus. However, the presence of territorial claims against
Azerbaijani land in the Armenian constitution remains a potential
threat to the peace process exacerbating already-tense relations
between the two countries.
It is worth noting that although there have been several
constitutional amendments in Armenia, the articles referencing the
unification of Garabagh with Armenia in the Declaration of
Independence have not been changed. Last month, on Armenia's
Constitution Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the
country needs a new constitution.
However, after this proposal, protests against Pashinyan's
peace-oriented steps increased. Even Armenian Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan has voiced opinions contrary to Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan's statements. Since Pashinyan came to power, he has
made various remarks about amending the Armenian constitution. On
January 19, the Prime Minister had already declared that the
country needs a new constitution.
In a comment for Azernews on the issue, Patrick
Walsh, an Irish historian and political analyst, said that the
Armenian Constitution is very provocative.
"The Armenian Constitution is both provocative and outdated, and
an offence to international law and Azerbaijan's sovereignty, so it
makes it unlikely that a peace settlement can be concluded while
Armenia asserts a Constitutional claim on Azerbaijani territory.
The articles refer to miatsum and quite obviously this is dead and
buried since 2020. In fact, the Yerevan government did not attempt
to put the Constitutional claim into action when there was a
chance," he added.
The expert commented on Pashinyan's attempts for a new
constitution.
"Pashinyan has indicated on a number of occasions he desires a
new Constitution for Armenia, but his problem is in bringing this
about. He has opposition which will attempt to use the issue
against him to bring him down. To copperfasten and make for an
enduring treaty settlement with Azerbaijan the Armenian public does
need to be brought along with an all-encompassing deal, with a
validating referendum.
I would guess that in the end some form of choreography will be
worked out as in the 1998 Northern Ireland peace agreement. This
would involve a parallel process in which the Armenians have a take
it or leave it offer in return for signing up to a comprehensive
agreement. The agreement would depend on a referendum deleting the
articles and finally ratification of the deal by both Armenia and
Azerbaijan in parallel," the historian stressed.
In his comment on the same issue, British expert Neil
Watson explained the miastsum concept that Armenia still
holds in its ambiguous constitution.
Watson says the concept of miatsum - Armenian claims on the
Azerbaijani region of Garabagh written in the preamble to its
constitution - is now the major hurdle in achieving a peace treaty,
particularly at a time when the negotiations are purely bilateral.
In my view, we will see no change to the constitution before a
referendum in 2026, but we could see a framework agreement from
Armenia that would indicate a genuine plan for a change and this
could form the basis for further understanding leading to the
striking of a peace treaty before the end of the year," the expert
noted.
Furthermore, pro-Armenian forces in the West and Russia have
begun to pressure the Pashinyan government and delay peace through
various means. It is naturally difficult to say whether Pashinyan
has maintained a strong resolve against these protests. For
instance, the engagement of a US representative in the army and the
European Union's gift of a modest sum of 10 million euros to the
Armenian army seem to have diverted Pashinyan from pursuing peace
and caused him to avoid meetings in the West-suggested peace
platforms.
Currently, there are three main issues obstructing peace between
Azerbaijan and Armenia:
1. The Armenian government must provide an official report to
Baku regarding the fate of Azerbaijani prisoners and missing
persons from the first Garabagh War.
2. The transfer of accurate minefield maps planted in Garabagh to
Azerbaijan.
3. The repeal of territorial claims against Azerbaijani land in the
Armenian Constitution.
Armenia continues to reject the peace conditions proposed by
Azerbaijan, engage in provocations at the border, and increase
tensions in the South Caucasus. The resolution of these key issues
obstructing peace remains delayed.
