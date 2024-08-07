Ukraine Orders Mandatory Evacuation From 23 Settlements In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mandatory evacuation of 6,000 civilians is being carried out in five communities of the Sumy district in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

The region's military administration announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The operational situation in the region was discussed during a meeting of the regional defense council today. Following the meeting, the head of the Sumy regional military administration signed an order to introduce the mandatory evacuation of 23 settlements in five communities of the Sumy district -- Krasnopillia, Mykolaivka, Myropillia, Yunakivka and Khotin – that are in the range of enemy fire," the post said.

Over 700 children, their families being forcibly evacuated from Donetsk region

The administration said that about civilians, including 425 children, were being evacuated.

"In the first place, of course, the task is to evacuate families with children. Currently, the places where they will live have been prepared – these are the safest places that can be provided for this category of citizens today," Sumy regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh said.

The order came into force from the moment of signing.

Artiukh said that the situation in the Sumy region remained quite tense, but controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The situation in the Sumy region is quite tense. The air raid alert lasted for more than a day. I thank our Armed Forces and Air Defense Forces who destroy even ballistic missiles. And a lot of explosions that the residents of Sumy and the region hear today are the work of our air defenses. Such a cover has not yet been in place in the Sumy region," he said.

According to Artyukh, the operational situation was discussed during a meeting of the regional defense council.

"The military command noted that the situation is under the control of the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fully equipped to fulfill the designated tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The regional military administration, district military administrations, and communities are providing all-round assistance to fulfill these combat tasks," he said.