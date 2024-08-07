Ukrainians In Minnesota Sure Walz Has Firm Pro-Ukrainian Stance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians in the U.S. state of Minnesota are convinced that its governor, Tim Walz, nominated by the Democrats for vice president, has a firm pro-Ukrainian stance.

Luda Anastazievsky, chair of the Ukrainian American Advocacy Committee of Minnesota who has lived in the state for more than 30 years, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

Anastazievsky met Walz for the first time after the start of the full-scale war, when she and a group of other Ukrainian activists organized a large rally in the state capital of St. Paul in support of Ukraine. It was attended by the governor and his wife, Gwen Walz.

"He then spoke and said: 'You, Ukrainian communities, are woven into the fabric of this state. Without Ukrainian residents of Minnesota, there is no Minnesota, and today we are all Ukrainians'," the activist said.

Another meeting took place in March 2022. The Advocacy Committee worked with a number of organizations to draft legislation that would limit the state's cooperation with Russia, including banning state investment in that country.

"It was a great honor for me to testify in support of this bill in the state legislature," Anastazievsky said. "I come from Mariupol, so I told them what was really happening. The bill was unanimously approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives of the state, and then our governor paid tribute to the Ukrainian community and held a solemn ceremony of signing the document that stopped state investments in businesses related to Russia and Belarus."

Walz issued a special order instructing more than 20 government agencies to terminate any contracts with Russian organizations and said: "Minnesota stands firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemns the actions of the Russian government. I call on other individuals, companies and organizations to stop supporting Russian organizations and companies."

Walz then raised the Ukrainian flag over his residence as a sign of support for Ukraine.

According to the activist, he is loved and respected in Minnesota.

She recalled that Walz had recently initiated the introduction of free school meals for all children in state schools, not just from poor families.

He is also a staunch supporter of workers' rights and signed a law on paid leave, which is not practiced in every state.

"And most importantly, as we have made sure from our meetings and conversations with him, he is a strong supporter of Ukraine," Anastazievsky added.

She stressed that the governor can find compromises and cooperate with both parties while remaining a Democrat.

"It seems to me that his strength is that he can find, as they say, a middle ground, an opportunity to negotiate with both sides," she said.

On Tuesday, August 6, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a candidate for vice president.

Photo: Tim Walz / X