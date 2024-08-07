Air Canada Profit Falls As Excess Capacity Hurts Prices

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Air Canada reported a lower second-quarter on Wednesday, as excess capacity in certain markets and stiff competition on international routes hurt its pricing power.

North American carriers are struggling to protect their pricing power as a rush to cash in on booming demand for summer left them with excess capacity, forcing them to offer discounts to fill seats.

Last month, the carrier cut its full-year core profit forecast citing a lower yield environment and competition in international markets.

Airlines are also facing heightened costs associated with labour and aircraft maintenance.

Air Canada is yet to finalise a new contract with the union representing its pilots, which might come with additional cost pressures for Canada's largest airline.

The carrier's profit fell to C$410 million ($298.23 million) or C$1.04 per share, from C$838 million, or C$2.34 per share, a year earlier.

The Canadian carrier's operating revenue rose two per cent to C$5.52 billion in the quarter ended June 30.