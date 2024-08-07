Doctor Held In Berlin Accused Of Killing Elderly Women

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: A 39-year-old doctor has been remanded in custody in Berlin on suspicion of killing four women aged between 72 and 94 and setting fire to their homes, said Wednesday.

Investigators believe the doctor, who worked in palliative care for a nursing service, set fire to the apartments in a bid to cover up his crimes, said a police statement.

The man was detained on Tuesday over the offences in Berlin's Neukoelln and Plaenterwald districts.

"The accused is suspected of killing four female patients in the care of the nursing service between June 11 and July 24 in an as yet unknown manner and then setting fire to their homes," the police said.

The man is being investigated on four counts of manslaughter, one count of arson and three counts of attempted arson.

In one case, an 87-year-old woman was resuscitated after emergency services arrived, but died later in hospital.

In another, the fire allegedly started by the suspect went out.

"When he realised this, he allegedly informed a relative of the woman and claimed that he was standing in front of her flat and that nobody was answering his doorbell," police said.