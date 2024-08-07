Bangladeshi Premier Calls For Maintaining Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- The Prime Designate of Bangladesh Dr Mohammad Yunus called on Bangladeshis to maintain peace and shun violence, after the wide-spread protests that continued for over a month in the country.

Bangladesh's Prothom Alo news portal said on Wednesday that Yunus addressed the nation and called to ensure peace and protect the country.

"Let us not allow any mistake to ruin this victory. I urge all to maintain peace, shun any kind of violence and not to destroy any kinds of properties."

"Our prime task now is to protect our beautiful and huge prospective country for ourselves and the next generation and to take forward," he added.

"Violence is the enemy of all of us. Kindly, don't make enemies. Be peaceful and come forward to construct the country. Kindly, Maintain peace and help others nearby in maintaining peace," he said.

Yunus, who's currently in Paris for treatment, is scheduled to return on Thursday and formalities of interim government formation will start.

He also congratulated the students and people of Bangladesh for achieving what he called the second victory. "I congratulate brave students, who led in realizing our second victory day. I congratulate the people of Bangladesh, who extended full support in the movement of the students. Let's ensure the best use of this fresh victory," he said.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Yunus as the head of proposed interim government following the resignation and fleeing of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in the wake of massive anti-government protests that killed at least 440 people since last month. (end)

