Egypt: No Alternative For Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Egyptian of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty stressed Wednesday that "there is no alternative to the two-state solution that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state with and contiguous territories".

The Ministry's Spokesman Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zaid, said in a statement, that this came during a call that the Egyptian minister received from British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy.

During the call, Abdelatty reviewed developments in the war in the Gaza Strip and Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, release hostages and detainees, and bring the necessary humanitarian aid into the Strip.

On the other hand, the call touched on the situation in Sudan, where the Egyptian minister reviewed his country's efforts in this regard, especially with Egypt hosting for the first time a conference bringing together Sudanese civil and political forces in Cairo since the beginning of the crisis, and the Egyptian emphasis on the importance of a ceasefire and achieving rapid access to humanitarian aid for civilians in Sudan.

For his part, the British Secretary thanked the Egyptian efforts at all levels to resolve the crises in the Middle East, especially since Egypt has a pivotal role as it is a fundamental pillar of security and stability in the region.

The two ministers exchanged assessments and estimates on how to reduce the existing regional tension and defuse the crisis, agreeing on the importance of continuing consultation and coordination on ways to enhance security and stability in the region. (end)

aff









MENAFN07082024000071011013ID1108528869