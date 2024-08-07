Breaking News - TMX Group Announces Acquisition Of Newsfile Corp.

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) TMX Group Limited announced today it has acquired Newsfile Corp. (Newsfile), the largest Canadian-owned news dissemination and regulatory filing provider.

"TMX Group is committed to delivering best-in-class products and services; we are always looking at ways to add new capabilities to better serve our clients today and well into the future," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto and Global Head of Capital Formation, TMX Group. "The of Newsfile, a client-first newswire and regulatory filing solutions provider, bolsters our Capital Formation business as we continue to expand our offerings beyond listings."

Established in 1997, Newsfile services over 2,500 public and private clients and is a one-stop source for disclosure requirements, including news release distribution and SEDAR+, EDGAR, and XBRL filing solutions.

"We are excited to join forces with TMX Group, an organization whose client-first mindset aligns with ours," said Bill Batiuk, President, Newsfile. "By combining Newsfile's strengths with the brand, reach, and scale of TMX, we are confident that we can continue Newsfile's long track record of growth, innovation, and exemplary client service."

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

