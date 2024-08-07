ESET Recognized As A Representative Vendor In The 2024 Gartner® Market Guide For Managed Detection And Response

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the latest Gartner® Guide for Managed Detection and Response report. We believe that this acknowledgment underscores ESET's commitment to delivering cybersecurity services in the managed detection and response (MDR) landscape.MDR services are crucial in today's cybersecurity landscape. According to the Gartner report,“MDR services provide customers with remotely delivered, human-led, turnkey, modern SOC functions, ultimately delivering threat disruption and containment. Security and risk management leaders should use this research to identify MDR services that meet their business-driven risk requirements.”ESET's MDR services offer cybersecurity protection, providing access to experts without needing internal staff, enhancing and simplifying security workflows by adding functionalities such as the ESET AI Advisor, which contextualizes detections and helps both novice and mature admins more easily protect their environments. Furthermore, the company's core AI-powered MDR identifies threats early, ensuring high detection rates and minimal false positives. Operating 24/7/365, the services guarantee continuous monitoring and swift incident response even in hybrid work settings, leading to a competitive response time of as little as 20 minutes. With its offering, ESET helps organizations achieve essential cyber controls for insurability and regulatory compliance, reducing legal risks and penalties."With our MDR portfolio, we offer something that answers the needs of businesses of all sizes. The stakes have never been higher, which is recognized by regulators and cyber insurance providers as well. If a business is genuinely committed to strengthening its security posture, tackling threats while staying compliant, ESET MDR is what can give it that competitive edge. We are proud to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide," said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET.MDR services should help businesses reduce their time to respond to threats, as well as help detail their current exposure to such threats. The right MDR service is speedier than in-house SOC efforts, and it's much more comprehensive and flexible than generalist business IT administration; hence, to answer both these challenges collectively, ESET offers its MDR services in two subscription tiers to cater to different business needs. For small and medium-size businesses, ESET PROTECT MDR offers robust security features and expert support, ensuring top-tier protection without unnecessary complexities. For enterprises, ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate provides enhanced security capabilities, proactive threat detection, and comprehensive response services, ensuring optimal protection and regulatory compliance.According to the report, you can“use MDR services to obtain 24/7, remotely delivered, human-driven security operations capabilities when there are no existing internal capabilities. MDR services also should be used when the organization needs to accelerate or augment existing security operations capabilities.”Find more information about ESET's MDR services here .Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response, By Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Angel Berrios, Craig Lawson, 24 June 2024.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About ESETESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

