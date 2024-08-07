General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend
RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share on the company's common stock, payable November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2024.
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics is available at .
