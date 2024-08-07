عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend


8/7/2024 2:46:48 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share on the company's common stock, payable November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2024.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics is available at .

SOURCE General Dynamics

MENAFN07082024003732001241ID1108528624


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search