Explore The Latest AI & Google Cloud Innovations At SADA Ground School

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ryan Reynolds Joins SADA Ground School to Uncover the Future of AI and Business Growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerate your organization towards the future of AI and business growth with Cloud at SADA Ground School , a virtual symposium designed to empower attendees with the latest advancements in Google Cloud solutions and actionable AI strategies, led by SADA, An Insight company, a leading business and consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner across various products and engagement models.



This complimentary one-day event, taking place on September 12, 2024, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, equips attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to unlock the transformative capabilities of Google Cloud and AI.

Featured Speakers

Ryan Reynolds , Actor, Entrepreneur, Producer, & Writer

Gene Kim , Author, Researcher

Urs Hölzle , Vice President of Engineering at Google, Google Fellow

Bob Evans , Co-Founder, Acceleration Economy

Juan Orlandini , Chief Technology Officer, Insight, North America and Distinguished Engineer

Miles Ward , Chief Technology Officer, SADA

Tony Safoian , Chief Executive Officer, SADA

Your Cloud & AI Journey Starts Here

SADA Ground School offers a comprehensive learning experience featuring:



20 informative sessions led by SADA, one of Hollywood's most diverse leading men, Google Cloud luminaries, industry-leading cloud influencers, and SADA's esteemed customers and partners.

In-depth exploration of Google Cloud's latest innovations and how SADA's solutions can help you leverage them.

Engaging fireside chats, keynote presentations, and expert panels featuring industry leaders shaping the future of cloud. Real-world success stories showcasing the transformative impact of Google Cloud on businesses across various industries.



Gain a Strategic Advantage

Whether you're a seasoned IT professional or just embarking on your cloud journey, SADA Ground School will provide valuable takeaways:



Informed perspectives on advanced cloud solutions and practical examples of SADA's services in action.

Solid understanding of Google Cloud's foundational elements and its dynamic operations. Actionable insights into how Google Cloud with SADA can be a game-changer, propelling your business growth and innovation.



Who Should Attend?

This event is designed for those interested in leveraging the power of Google Cloud and AI to advance their organization's success. It's ideal for:



Business leaders

IT professionals Cloud enthusiasts



No prior Google Cloud knowledge is required. Sessions cater to technical and non-technical audiences.

Flexible Learning & Lasting Impact

SADA Ground School offers a convenient format:



Choose to attend all sessions or curate an agenda based on your interests. All sessions will be available on-demand post-event for continued learning.

Register Today & Seize the Future

Don't miss this chance to gain the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the AI-powered future. Register for SADA Ground School today: .

About SADA, An Insight company

SADA, An Insight company, is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 7x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and was recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. SADA has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at .

