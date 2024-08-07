EIB Submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No 5: EIB Group Risk Management Disclosure Report 2023
7 August 2024
EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 5: EIB Group Risk Management Disclosure Report 2023
The European investment bank (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 5.
To view the document, please go to EDGAR Filing Documents for 0000950157-24-001054 (sec.gov) .
The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website:
Text>Amendment to the Annual Report 2023 (Form 18-K/A Amendment No 5)
