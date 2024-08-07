Ntirety Wins Telarus 'Best Education Contributor' Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managed Honored for Transformative Solutions that Advanced Success in 2023

- Maggie McGovern, Vice President of Sales at NtiretyAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ntirety has been awarded the prestigious 'Best Education Contributor 2023' award by Telarus, a leading channel services distributor (TSD). The accolade was presented during the Telarus Partner Summit 2024 awards ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.With a longstanding relationship, Ntirety is an essential and trusted partner in the Telarus ecosystem, providing preferred solutions to a large community of technology advisors.“We are thrilled to be recognized for our educational contributions to our partner ecosystem and the IT community,” says Maggie McGovern, Vice President of Sales at Ntirety.“As the technology landscape evolves rapidly, we remain dedicated to empowering our partners with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive and gain a competitive edge.”Ntirety provides comprehensive and secure managed services across the full IT stack, with solutions covering cloud infrastructure, security, data, and compliance. For over 25 years, Ntirety has empowered organizations to achieve their business goals while reducing risk, increasing agility, and optimizing IT spend through expert guidance and comprehensive services.“We deeply value the incredible contributions our suppliers make to the channel and our business,” said Christie Hamberis, VP of Supplier Management at Telarus.“Our strong partnership with Ntirety has been instrumental in driving technology advisor sales success through collaborative resources, education, and innovative solutions. We commend Ntirety's dedication and exceptional performance, as well as the outstanding achievements of all our 2023 award winners.”Click here to learn more about the Telarus award winners.About NtiretyNtirety is the leader in comprehensive managed services, partnering with organizations to modernize and secure today's complex IT environment. Ntirety's solutions span cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, and compliance, connecting mission-critical data across highly secure, available, and resilient environments. For over 25 years, Ntirety has empowered organizations to reduce risk, increase agility, and optimize IT spend by combining full-stack technical expertise with practical, strategic guidance and a commitment to achieving desired business outcomes. Learn how Ntirety sets the standard for IT modernization at .About TelarusTelarus is a leading global technology services distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to .

