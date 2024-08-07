Transforming Patient Care: A Chronic Care Management Success Story From Inland Physicians Medical Group And ADVANTA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advanta Biometrics Inc., Diamond Bar, CA

IPMG and Advanta have elevated patient care with personalized Chronic Care Management, leading to increased patient satisfaction and improved outcomes.

DIAMOND BAR , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In March 2024, Inland Physicians Medical Group (IPMG) in Montclair, California, embarked on an exciting journey to enhance patient care by implementing Advanta Biometrics ' Chronic Care Management (CCM ) program. This partnership has not only redefined how patient care is approached but has also brought about significant improvements in patient satisfaction.Advanta Biometrics, a leading digital health company, is dedicated to revolutionizing patient care. They understand that each patient's health journey is unique and strive to provide personalized experiences that meet individual needs. Their commitment to listening to every patient's voice and exceeding expectations in their care journey has been the cornerstone of their success.Their guiding principle, "Your health, your care, made simple," perfectly captures their approach. Each patient is assigned with a dedicated health assistant who provides continuous support throughout their care journey. Patients benefit from monthly progress checks and updates including educational resources and health training ensuring continuous and comprehensive care. Moreover, Advanta's health assistants are equipped to escalate concerns directly to the patient's provider around the clock, ensuring timely intervention and peace of mind.Since integrating the CCM program, IPMG has seen a remarkable boost in patient satisfaction. Patients have expressed immense gratitude for the personalized care and the continuous support provided by their health assistants. Tiffany S. from Pomona, California, shared her appreciation:“Since starting the program, I feel much more in control of my health. My health assistant has been a tremendous help with scheduling appointments and answering questions!” Margaret O. from Upland, California, reflected on her progress, saying,“Every year, I set new health goals and struggle to meet them. Advanta has provided me with the tools, accountability, and motivation I needed to achieve those goals!”The program's clinical benefits are equally impressive. Enhanced patient engagement, better management of chronic conditions, and improved health outcomes have been significant highlights. With regular monitoring and timely interventions, patients have shown better adherence to their care plans and a noticeable improvement in their overall health. This is echoed in the enthusiastic feedback from patients like Tiffany and Margaret.The partnership between Advanta Biometrics and Inland Physicians Medical Group sets a new standard in chronic care management. By focusing on personalized care and leveraging advanced digital health solutions, they have successfully transformed patient care and achieved outstanding clinical benefits. As Advanta Biometrics continues to innovate and refine their services, they remain committed to their mission of providing exceptional care tailored to each patient's unique journey.This successful partnership underscores the profound impact that a well-executed CCM program can have on patient care and satisfaction. Advanta Biometrics and IPMG are proud to showcase a model of care that combines innovation with empathy, ultimately making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients.

Safa Ali

Advanta Biometrics

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram