50 Cr Trees Will Be Planted In Raj In Next 5 Years, Says CM Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that the state has pledged to seven crore saplings this year under the Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan campaign, which has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 75th state-level Van Mahotsav at Gadota in Dudu district on the occasion of Hariyali Teej on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that as many as 50 crore saplings will be planted in the next five years.

The protection and care of the saplings will also be ensured to convert the planted saplings into trees, he said.

"In Rajasthan, many people sacrificed their lives for environment conservation. This is a great example of commitment towards the environment. Van Mahotsav has emerged as a ray of hope for the conservation of trees. The monsoon is the most suitable time for tree plantation because the saplings planted at this time grow quickly," he said.

The Chief Minister also that 'Matri Vans' will be established in every district of the state with the participation of the general public where different species of saplings will be planted.

He also said that 2,000 'Van Mitras' are being appointed to take care of the plants, under which willing retired employees will be given the responsibility as 'guardians'.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel also addressed the gathering, among others.

Marking the occasion, CM Sharma inaugurated the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan Abhiyan' by planting a peepal sapling. He also geo-tagged the tree through a mobile application.