37.91%

during the forecast period. Increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing priority for tof cameras for gesture recognition. However,

low-value addition of gesture recognition feature in electronic devices

Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cipia Vision Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories AS, ESPROS Photonics Corp., GestureTek technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., IrisGuard Ltd., Jabil Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Ultraleap Ltd., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc..







Global gesture recognition solution market 2024-2028

Gesture Recognition Solution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.91% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 73440.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cipia Vision Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories AS, ESPROS Photonics Corp., GestureTek technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., IrisGuard Ltd., Jabil Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Ultraleap Ltd., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Market Driver

Gesture recognition software is integrated with sensors and various types of cameras, including 2D and 3D, in electronic devices to detect air gestures. While 2D cameras can be used, they are less accurate in recognizing motion gestures. The demand for more accurate gesture control and facial recognition features in laptops and smartphones has led manufacturers like HP Development Company, Dell Technologies, and Apple Inc. To incorporate 3D cameras into their products. These 3D cameras can be structured light cameras or stereo cameras, which consume more power and lead to faster battery discharge. To address this issue, Time-of-Flight (ToF) cameras, which consume less power, are being adopted in smartphones. ToF cameras use laser sources for depth sensing and measure the time required for light signals to reflect, enabling them to analyze the depth of an image. With increased accuracy in recognizing motion gestures and less power consumption, the implementation of gesture recognition in electronic devices is expected to provide significant benefits during the forecast period.



The Gesture Recognition Solution market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of touchless technology in various industries. Retail stores and commercial spaces are adopting touchless gesture recognition for contactless payments and interactive displays. Regulations around touchless interaction are driving the demand for touchless multifactor authentication in banking and security. Robotics and virtual reality are leveraging advanced technologies like 3D vision and AI for touchless gesture recognition. Sensors like ultrasonic and electric field are used for sensing techniques. Smartphones, smart TVs, and smart devices are integrating touchless gesture recognition for user-friendly interfaces. Technical complexity is being addressed with developer support and software components. Touchless capability is also gaining traction in consumer electronics, automotive, and aviation sectors for driver safety and touchless interaction. Touch screens and touch-based technology are complementing touchless systems to offer a seamless user experience. The future of gesture recognition lies in the convergence of various sensing techniques and software algorithms.



Market

Challenges



Gesture recognition technology enables users to interact with electronic devices through motion gestures, making use of 2D cameras for input. However, the market growth for this technology is facing challenges. The increasing popularity of voice recognition technology and the need to conserve power in devices are making gesture recognition a less desirable feature. Additionally, the accuracy of 2D cameras in recognizing gestures leaves room for improvement. As a result, some manufacturers have discontinued offering gesture recognition in their latest product releases, potentially hindering the expansion of the global gesture recognition solution market. The Gesture Recognition Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for interactive technologies in various industries. Key challenges include the use of 3D vision technologies and advanced algorithms, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, to accurately identify human movements. Commercial spaces, airports, and healthcare spaces are major adopters, with applications ranging from interactive displays and kiosks to driver safety systems and medical rehabilitation. Leading vendors provide developer support and hardware components, including cameras, image sensors, and capacitive sensors, to enable seamless integration into consumer electronics like laptops,

mouses, and smartphones. The market is also expanding into luxury cars, gaming, and public transportation systems, driven by the need for non-contact, intuitive interfaces and the digitization trend. Per capita incomes and hardware capabilities are key factors influencing market penetration.

Segment Overview



This gesture recognition solution market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Touch-based 1.2 Touchless



2.1 Gaming consoles

2.2 Smartphones

2.3 Automobiles 2.4 PCs



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Touch-based-

The gesture recognition market in smartphones is primarily driven by OEMs aiming to integrate advanced technologies into devices for an enhanced user experience. Touch-based gestures are currently the preferred choice, with air gestures having limited value addition due to consumer unfamiliarity. Air gestures are used for limited functions, such as activating options and taking pictures. However, the integration of AI-based 3D gesture recognition technology, like PointGrab's PointSwitch, offers significant potential. This technology creates a touch-friendly zone, enabling users to control smart TVs and home automation devices with a flick of their finger. As 5G technology becomes more prevalent, gesture control technology promises a touchless user experience, although 3D cameras may still be required for specific features. Overall, the market for gesture recognition solutions in smartphones is expected to grow during the forecast period due to these advancements.

The global 3D sensors market is projected to grow significantly, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications. As industries like automotive, healthcare, and electronics adopt 3D sensing technology, the market is expected to expand at a robust pace.

Simultaneously, the global battery management integrated circuit (IC) market is witnessing substantial growth due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems. The increasing need for efficient power management and enhanced battery life is fueling this market's expansion.

Research Analysis

The Gesture Recognition Solution market is a rapidly growing sector at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), offering user convenience through touchless interaction. This technology utilizes hardware components like cameras and sensors to capture human gestures, which are then processed by software components, including algorithms and embedded systems. The technology is finding applications in various industries such as Virtual Reality, Robotics, Gaming, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare. Per capita incomes and digitization are key drivers for the market's growth. In the Consumer Electronics sector, gesture recognition is replacing touch screens, keyboards, and mouses, offering a more intuitive and interactive user experience. The technology's potential in Healthcare is significant, enabling touchless control of medical equipment and improving patient care. In Virtual Reality and Robotics, gesture recognition enhances the user experience and adds a new dimension to human-computer interaction.

Market Research Overview

The Gesture Recognition Market is a rapidly growing sector driven by advanced technologies such as 3D vision technologies, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI). These technologies enable systems to recognize and interpret human gestures, enabling touchless interaction in various industries. Applications include commercial spaces like airports, retail stores, and public transportation systems, as well as consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. Sensing techniques include image sensors, infrared, ultrasonic sensors, and capacitive sensors. Hardware components include cameras, embedded systems, and hardware capabilities. Applications extend to healthcare spaces like hospitals and medical rehabilitation, robotics, driver safety, and security concerns. Regulations play a role in market growth, while technical complexity and cost remain challenges. Leading vendors offer developer support and algorithms for gesture recognition technology, including ML algorithms and mathematical algorithms. Gesture recognition is also used in interactive gaming, luxury cars, and human-computer interaction (HCI) / human-machine interaction (HMI) for touchless multifactor authentication and touchless systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Technology



Touch-based

Touchless

Application



Gaming Consoles



Smartphones



Automobiles

PCs

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

