Digicert Announces Speaker Lineup For Inaugural World Quantum Readiness Day Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual event to feature leading quantum and cryptography experts; nominations open for Quantum Readiness Awards

Lehi, Utah, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading provider of digital trust, today announced its speaker lineup for its World Quantum Readiness Day event, set to take place virtually on September 26, 2024 . Announced on the eve of RSAC 2024, the event is an opportunity to gain strategies that will help safeguard organizations and accelerate their path to preparedness for the quantum era.

“Quantum computing is transforming the landscape of digital security, and we are excited to help organizations prepare for the security challenges a quantum future present,” said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “We are thrilled to bring together such an esteemed group of experts to share their insights and help guide the industry toward a more secure quantum future.

Distinguished speakers for World Quantum Readiness Day include:



Peter Shor, Professor of Applied Mathematics at MIT and author of Shor's Algorithm

Dr. Taher Elgamal , cryptographer, entrepreneur, the“Father of SSL,” Partner at Evolution Equity Partners

Bob Sutor, Quantum Technologist and Vice President and Practice Lead at the Futurum Group

Reza Nejabati, Head of Quantum Research at Cisco

Arfan Sabar, EMEA Cyber Security Services Encryption & Quantum-Safe Services Leader at IBM

Jim Goodman , cryptography expert and Co-founder & CTO at Crypto4A

Dr. Marc Manzano , cryptography expert and General Manager at SandboxAQ

T om Patterson, Managing Director for Emerging Technology Security at Accenture

Colin Soutar, Global Quantum Cyber Readiness Leader at Deloitte Andy Regenscheid , Cryptographic Technology Group Chief at NIST Computer Security Division

Panel moderators for the event include Nasdaq's Kristina Ayanian and DigiCert's Avesta Hojjati and Brian Trzupek.

The virtual event will also honor the winner of the 2024 Quantum Readiness Awards to celebrate organizations that are leading the charge in quantum preparedness. These pioneers are setting the standard for what it means to be quantum-ready, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the challenges that quantum computing presents.

Judges for the Quantum Readiness Awards include:



Hugh Thompson , Chairman, RSAC

Bill Newhouse , Cybersecurity Engineer & Project Lead, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, NIST

Dr. Ali El Kaafarani, CEO, PQShield

Alan Shimel, CEO, TechStrong Group

Blair Canavan , Director, Alliances –PQC Portfolio Tim Hollebeek , Industry Technology Strategist, DigiCert

Registration for the World Quantum Readiness Day is now open. For more information and to register, please visit the registration page .

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn

*Submit your nomination for a 2024 Quantum Readiness Award by August 23, 2024, here .

###

__PRESENT

Attachment

Quantum Readiness Day

CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461 ...