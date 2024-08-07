Will Freeman, Founder Of Freeman Ventures, Joins The Esteemed Forbes Coaches Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Will Freeman, Founder and CEO of Freeman Ventures

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Will Freeman, the Founder and CEO of Freeman Ventures , a startup advisory firm, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.Freeman was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.Freeman is an experienced business coach and entrepreneur who helps leaders scale their product and service organizations, ranging from technology startups to Fortune 100 brands.As the Founder of Freeman Ventures, he advises early-stage technology startups, helping them accelerate business growth with a focus on business strategy and operational excellence. Additionally, he is the Founder of Freeman Consulting Group , which provides analytics consultancy to global nonprofit organizations, and serves as a Strategy Consultant at Profitero, advising eCommerce leaders at Fortune 100 companies.Freeman also serves on various Tampa Bay entrepreneurship boards, including Embarc Collective, Techstars Startup Weekend Tampa Bay, and the University of South Florida. Plus, he is a guest lecturer at prominent universities such as Boston University and New York University.As a member of the Council, Freeman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Freeman will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes."It is an honor to be invited to join the Forbes Coaches Council and to be a part of a strong and established community of business thought leaders. This opportunity will enable Freeman Ventures to make a broader impact on technology startups globally. I look forward to making connections with other business advisors on the Forbes Council and sharing my perspective as a contributor," said Will Freeman, Founder and CEO of Freeman Ventures.ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit .ABOUT FREEMAN VENTURES, LLCFreeman Ventures, LLC advises early-stage technology startups on business and operational strategy. The company has also established a partnership network, including a VC fund and staffing agency, to provide end-to-end support for startups. Their mission is to accelerate business growth at every stage of the startup journey.To learn more about Freeman Ventures, visit .

