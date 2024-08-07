King Discusses Regional De-Escalation Efforts With France President, Pms Of Italy, Canada

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, in separate phone calls on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy Prime Giorgia Meloni, and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, discussed international efforts towards regional de-escalation.

During the calls, His Majesty warned against the danger of a regional expansion of the conflict, stressing the need to step up efforts to safeguard security and stability in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.



Discussions also covered the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as protecting civilians, and preventing the deterioration of the humanitarian catastrophe, the statement said.



The King noted the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the Palestinians' right to establish their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.









