King, Egypt President Stress Need For Imposing Comprehensive Calm In Region
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in a phone call on Tuesday, called for exerting the utmost efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and maintain comprehensive calm.
In the call, the two leaders reiterated the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire and putting an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.
His Majesty and President Al Sisi also stressed the need to create a Political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement said.
