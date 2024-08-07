MHADA Mumbai Board Announces Lottery For Sale Of 2,030 Flats

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) The Mumbai and area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) on Wednesday announced the housing lottery for the sale of 2,030 flats in various housing projects at Pahadi Goregaon, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli and Shivdham Complex-Malad in Greater Mumbai.

Online registration and application process for the housing lottery will begin at 12 p.m. on August 9.

According to MHADA, the Mumbai Board's housing lottery for the year 2024 will include 359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section, 627 flats for the Lower Income Group, 768 flats for the Middle Income Group, and 276 flats for the Higher Income Group.

These include 1,327 newly constructed flats by MHADA, of which 370 flats have been obtained as housing stock from developers under redevelopment projects according to Development Control Regulations 33(5), 33(7), and 58, and 333 scattered flats from previous lotteries.

The process for the online registration and application for the housing lottery will be officially launched by MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal during the 'Go Live' event on August 9. Following the event, the link for online registration and online application to participate in the housing lottery software will be available from 12 p.m. onwards.

To participate in the housing lottery, the annual family income limit is up to Rs 6 lakh for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), up to Rs 9 lakh for the Lower Income Group (LIG), up to Rs 12 lakh for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and above Rs 12 lakh for the Higher Income Group (HIG), and there is no upper limit for the HIG.

Individuals from the Economically Weaker Section can apply for houses both in EWS and LIG categories.

Those from the Lower Income Group can apply for both LIG and MIG categories.

Individuals from the Middle Income Group can apply for both MIG and HIG categories. Those from the Higher Income Group can only apply for the HIG category.

MHADA has not appointed any representatives, consultants, or property agents for the sale of flats. Applicants are advised not to engage with any such individuals, as the Mumbai Board will not be responsible for any transactions or frauds conducted by them.