Telangana, World Bank To Prepare Roadmap For Partnership

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy and World President Ajay Banga decided to prepare a roadmap for partnership in various sectors.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently visiting the US with a delegation, called on the World Bank president in Washington.

The potential areas for partnership being outlined through explorations and deliberations would include initiatives on skills development, urban rejuvenation and reimagination, Net-Zero developments, citizens' healthcare, diagnostics and electronic records, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Hyderabad.

During the hour-long meeting, it was decided to set up cross-functional team to conceptualise viable projects in each of the areas in an accelerated mode. People, planet, sustainability, health, skills, and jobs were the major themes of the discussions between the two visionary leaders, the CMO said.

The World Bank backing would give a massive fill-up to several of the key visions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, including the Musi River rejuvenation project, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0.

The World Bank president, while expressing delight and optimism about the balanced vision of the Chief Minister for Telangana and Hyderabad, highlighted how the Bank has enjoyed success in generating positive outcomes in the region with several project initiatives earlier.

He also showcased a great interest in backing the vision of creating a Net Zero city.

Revanth Reddy expressed delight after the marquee endorsement of several key initiatives of the state and promised to ensure each project is followed up on mission mode to ensure ambitious impact and outcomes but with the highest transparency.

The Telangana team gave an overview of several other developments that impact the lives and livelihood of citizens, the environment and sustainability in the state.

IT & Industries minister D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana Chief Secretary A. Shanthi Kumari, and other officials including Jayesh Ranjan, Ramakrishna Rao, V. Sheshadri, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and Ajith Reddy were present.

World Bank executive director Parameswaran Iyer praised the Telangana government for its holistic, balanced, sustainable and impactful vision keeping state and people first.