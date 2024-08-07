Operation Millionaire In Darien - 13 Arrested For Smuggling Migrants

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Following a joint operation, a criminal group dedicated to the illegal trafficking of migrants, specifically of Chinese origin, has been dismantled in the province of Darién. In the Santa Fe region, Darién province, Operation Millionaire

was carried out early on Wednesday, August 7, with the aim of locating people and evidence related to an investigation into the crime of migrant trafficking.

Some 13 people have reportedly been arrested, said the first prosecutor against organized crime,

Emeldo Márquez.

During the raids in the district of Santa Fe and surrounding areas, eight vehicles were seized, as well as various technological equipment and documents. The operation was carried out by the First Prosecutor's Office against Organized Crime in conjunction with the National Border Service and the National Police.

